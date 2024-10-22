Việt Nam-France business exchange, trade promotion workshop held in Paris

PARIS — A trade promotion and business exchange workshop between Vietnamese and French enterprises was held in Paris on Monday as part of the Vietnamese Goods Week in France.

The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Trade Office in France, the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris), and the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), attracted more than 30 Vietnamese enterprises and many French partners.

Speaking at the workshop, ITPC Director Trần Phú Lữ said that France is the first country in the European Union (EU) to have set up a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam. This is an important milestone for the two countries to review cooperation achievements, and build a roadmap for stronger cooperation and connection in the future.

He hoped that through the business connection, many French enterprises will know about quality products of Việt Nam, thereby promoting two-way trade relations. In addition, open exchanges and better understanding of each other's needs and capabilities will help Vietnamese and French partners move towards establishing long-term and sustainable cooperative ties.

On this occasion, Bernard Quinet, Head of Business Connection Support Department of CCI Paris, introduced the market situation, needs and requirements of French businesses. He also offered suggestions to help Vietnamese businesses to effectively enter the French market.

France is currently Việt Nam's fourth largest trading partner in Europe with bilateral trade turnover of US$4.8 billion in 2023, 1.5 times higher than in 2013 - when Việt Nam and France upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

In the first eight months of 2024, the two-way trade value between Việt Nam and France reached more than $3.4 billion, an increase of 6.9 per cent over the same period in 2023, of which Việt Nam's exports reached $2.23 billion and imports from France hit $1.18 billion.

Regarding investment activities, France now ranks third among European countries, and 16th out of 114 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. France's investment mainly focused on its strong fields such as telecommunications, renewable energy, environment, health care and pharmacy, manufacturing industry, food industry, and high-quality agriculture. These fields are suitable to Việt Nam's orientations in foreign investment attraction and economic cooperation. — VNS