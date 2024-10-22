More than 300 products achieve Việt Nam National Brand in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced a list of nearly 360 products from 190 firms, which has been awarded Việt Nam Value, the national brand title, in 2024, according to Decision No. 2776/QĐ-BCT signed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên on October 21.

The Việt Nam National Brand Programme is the Government’s long-term trade promotion programme to build the image of Việt Nam as a country that has high-quality goods and services, contributing to promoting foreign trade development and enhancing national competitiveness.

In addition, the programme also aims to raise awareness of the close relationship between national brands and product or business brands, thereby contributing to increasing the value of both.

The selection of enterprises achieving the national brands has been conducted every two years since 2008.

For two decades the programme has become a valued launch pad for Vietnamese firms, propelling their products into international stages and improving their competitive positions globally. — VNS