Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

More than 300 products achieve Việt Nam National Brand in 2024

October 22, 2024 - 15:00
The Việt Nam National Brand Programme is the Government’s long-term trade promotion programme to build the image of Việt Nam as a country that has high-quality goods and services.
The selection of enterprises achieving the national brands, Vietnam Value, has been conducted every two years since 2008. — Photo moit.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced a list of nearly 360 products from 190 firms, which has been awarded Việt Nam Value, the national brand title, in 2024, according to Decision No. 2776/QĐ-BCT signed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên on October 21.

The Việt Nam National Brand Programme is the Government’s long-term trade promotion programme to build the image of Việt Nam as a country that has high-quality goods and services, contributing to promoting foreign trade development and enhancing national competitiveness.

In addition, the programme also aims to raise awareness of the close relationship between national brands and product or business brands, thereby contributing to increasing the value of both.

The selection of enterprises achieving the national brands has been conducted every two years since 2008.

For two decades the programme has become a valued launch pad for Vietnamese firms, propelling their products into international stages and improving their competitive positions globally. — VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom