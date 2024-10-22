US initiates an administrative review of anti-dumping duties on Việt Nam's OCTG

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated an administrative review of the anti-dumping duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Việt Nam.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam announced that the review period is from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024.

The list of reviewed companies includes several Vietnamese exporters of OCTG products to the US.

Businesses on this list that did not export OCTG products to the US during the review period must notify the DOC within 30 days of publication of the initiation notice (expected by November 16, 2024) if they have shipments pending liquidation to be considered for appropriate handling.

Under the regulations, within 35 days of the notice (expected by November 21, 2024), the DOC will select mandatory respondents for the review, based on the descending order of the businesses' export volume, as reported by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Additionally, within 90 days of the publication of the initiation notice, parties may withdraw their requests for review.

For countries that the US considers non-market economies, including Việt Nam, businesses seeking separate duty rates must submit applications within 30 days of the initiation notice.

Businesses failing to do so and not selected as mandatory respondents will be subject to the nationwide tax rate.

The DOC is expected to issue its final review conclusions by September 30, 2025.

To safeguard their legitimate interests, the Trade Remedies Authority urges relevant Vietnamese producers and exporters to stay updated on case developments, comply fully with the US investigation requirements, and maintain close cooperation with the Authority throughout the process. — VNS