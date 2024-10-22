Hà Nội to launch concentrated promotion programme across 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee is planning a number of focused events over next year to promote sales in the city.

Under recently issued Plan No. 299/KH-UBND, they are organising various activities and events related to the programme in May, July, November and during national holidays in 2025.

This includes hosting promotion fairs in May, July and November following an opening ceremony for the programme in April 2025.

A key highlight of the programme will be the Hà Nội midnight sale 2025, set to coincide with Black Friday, tapping into the city's night time economic potential. This event will take place from November 28 - 29, 2025.

Additionally, Hà Nội will also launch a sales promotion event of branded products at four-star hotels or equivalent venues, featuring around 100 to 150 booths.

Participants in the programme will include companies and production units across all economic sectors nationwide and is expected to attract 1,000-2,000 businesses.

The programme aims to effectively implement key socio-economic development tasks, stimulate domestic demand, increase total retail sales and boost product consumption.

It is also designed to support the recovery and growth of the economy, enhance business activities and contribute to achieving the 2025 GRDP growth target while ensuring social welfare in line with the directives of the government.

Furthermore, the programme seeks to effectively promote the idea that will see 'Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods' along with other citywide initiatives involving reputable businesses in manufacturing, commerce and distribution.

Concentrated promotion events should see consumer spending stimulated, creating conditions for domestic and international tourists to purchase high-quality products and services at reasonable prices. — VNS