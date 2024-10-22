MSD Vietnam’s executive shares sustainability view

As one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, the top priorities of MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada) include access to health and environmental sustainability.

Katharina Geppert, the newly appointed General Director of MSD Việt Nam talked with Việt Nam News about MSD's nearly three-decade presence in Việt Nam.

She enthusiastically shared her own experiences and love for the country, where she has lived and worked for nearly four years. She also expressed what an honour and privilege it is for her to collaborate with MSD Vietnam's team of over 300 people to make a significant impact in this nation.

MSD Vietnam has made significant contributions in the healthcare sector. Could you share more about these contributions?

MSD is one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a history spanning over 130 years. Among our four key sustainability goals, Access to Health and Environmental Sustainability are always top priorities. I want to focus on Access to Health to highlight our achievements in the healthcare sector.

Many of MSD’s innovative products available in Việt Nam are life-saving, including antibiotics for treating multi-resistant infections in intensive care units, immuno-oncology treatments, and various preventive vaccines. I am proud of the milestones MSD has achieved over nearly three decades of operations in Việt Nam.

In 2017, we became the first company to introduce immunotherapy for cancer treatment in the country. To date, this therapy has been approved by the Ministry of Health for 27 indications across 13 different types of tumors, including lung, breast, and head and neck cancers, with many more indications pending approval.

We also pioneered the introduction of polyvalent vaccines in Việt Nam, including those for 23 types of pneumococcal disease and 9 types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

With over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, I understand the challenges facing Việt Nam’s healthcare system and remain deeply committed to accelerating patient access to our innovative vaccines and treatments, particularly for those with rare diseases. These achievements are not just numbers — they represent countless stories of lives transformed and hope restored.

Would you please share about the company’s goals for environmental sustainability?

Regarding our environmental sustainability goals, I’m particularly proud of MSD’s proactive approach to addressing climate change. The MSD’s 2023/2024 Impact Report highlights the company’s efforts, especially its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

For six consecutive years, MSD globally has received the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and/or the American Chemical Society. We currently hold the top position in the industry and rank 38th on Barron’s 2024 list of the Top 100 Most Sustainable US Companies, as well as securing the No 1 spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

On a personal level, I’ve been a committed vegetarian for quite some time, as part of my dedication to environmental stewardship. I’m passionately advocating for initiatives for all of MSD Vietnam’s sustainability initiatives, including reducing plastic waste, paper usage reduction, conserving energy, minimising waste from printing and event production, and organising waste collection in cities where the company holds its annual national meetings, such as Nha Trang, Phan Thiết, and soon, Đà Lạt.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, I’ve been working closely with my team and industry peers to find practical ways to support communities affected by the disaster. MSD Vietnam is finalising documents in order to donate VNĐ300 million (over $12,000) to the Hope Foundation to assist communities impacted by the typhoon. This is just one example of how we integrate sustainability into our broader mission of ESG.

Beyond environmental initiatives, over the past two years, MSD Vietnam has organised Blood Donation Days, with participation from over 200 employees and their families. This October, the company will partner with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in HCM City to host a Blood Donation Day at MSD’s office, fostering a culture of humanitarian blood donation and continuing to make a positive impact on society.

Reflecting on my deep affection for Việt Nam, I feel fortunate to work with exceptional teams, collaborating with the Ministry of Health, healthcare professionals, and vaccination officers to improve the health of Vietnamese citizens. I endured the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the city’s residents and my colleagues.

Most importantly, I’ve had the privilege of exploring Việt Nam from south to north, and I carry lasting impressions of the country’s people and its natural beauty – from the forests and mountains to the seas I’ve been fortunate to visit.