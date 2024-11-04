Việt Nam, Canada enhance cooperation, connections

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Trade Office in Canada has taken part in the 2024 MIBIExpo, an international investment promotion exhibition, in Montreal, to enhance cooperation and connections between the two countries.

MIBIExpo serves as a forum to promote business opportunities and connect Canada with the world, creating mutually beneficial partnerships. This year’s event focused on five key areas, namely business investment, real estate, immigration, education and tourism.

Việt Nam’s participation aims to foster connections and create an ecosystem under existing free trade agreements between the two countries, as well as the upcoming ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

This is the first time the Việt Nam Trade Office has attended an overseas industrial and energy investment promotion exhibition, Trần Thu Quỳnh, trade counsellor of Việt Nam in Canada, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Canada.

According to her, at the event, Việt Nam aims to attract partners with similar advantages under free trade agreements and complementary benefits.

Việt Nam and Canada are particularly well-matched in this area, able to support each other and optimise production processes and supply chains, and through MIBIExpo 2024, the Southeast Asian nation hopes that many investors from the Francophone region will discover business opportunities in Việt Nam, said the trade official.

Aref Salem, a Montreal City Councilor for Saint Laurent district, highlighted the forum could connect Montreal businesses with Vietnamese counterparts, noting that while Montreal serves as a gateway to North America, Việt Nam is a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Salem remarked on Việt Nam’s impressive growth and market potential, suggesting that Montreal-based companies expand into Việt Nam. Given that Asian communities often build trust before conducting business, this forum can lay the foundation for mutual understanding and confidence.

Việt Nam and Montreal now have direct shipping links via the Hải Phòng port, facilitating logistics and supply chains. Known for its cultural diversity, Montreal is well-positioned to connect communities and foster business opportunities.

Việt Nam’s participation in the exhibition offers new opportunities to expand business and investment cooperation with the Montreal region, while also strengthening trade links between Việt Nam and Canada and throughout North America. — VNS