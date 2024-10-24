Canada sees cooperation with ASEAN central to security in East Sea

QUẢNG NINH — Canada is committed to expanding its collaboration with ASEAN member states across ranges of defence and security issues to ensure that the waters of the East Sea, as part of the Indo-Pacific "remain free, stable and prosperous."

Assistant Deputy Minister for Policy Scott Millar from the Canadian Department of National Defence made the remarks as he spoke on behalf of Deputy Minister of National Defence Stefanie Beck at the 16th South China Sea International Conference held in Quảng Ninh Province on October 23-24.

He underscored that Canada places significant value on its relationship with ASEAN members, including Việt Nam, which is evident through Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent meetings with Việt Nam's Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the margins of the Francophonie and ASEAN summits, respectively, where they discussed cooperation with ASEAN and upholding international law.

Canada is, he said: "Committed to upholding UNCLOS and to implementing our Indo-Pacific strategy" and sees cooperation with ASEAN and dialogues with its member states as central to security in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea).

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy recognises the South China Sea -- with large trade volume and resource richness -- as one of the region's "key security hot spots," Millter noted, pointing out that every party's adherence to international laws, with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea at the core -- "has never been more relevant."

Canada is working closely with its partners in the region to support the rule of law, lawful commerce, navigation and overflight rights, along with the effective management of maritime resources exercised in accordance with international law, the defence official remarked.

Canada expressed concerns over the continued militarisation of the South China Sea to reinforce unilateral claims over disputed areas, calling out the use of naval Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels to intimidate and threaten other states.

The official listed increased forms of lawfare, disinformation, unsafe intercepts and attacks on fishermen as: "Threats to the economies and the safety and security of Indo-Pacific countries, and they affect the safety of all sailors, aviators, soldiers, fishers and so on, and the rights of all nations to operate peacefully in the global commons."

He stated that Canada is supportive of the positive role UNCLOS plays, both in the maintenance of the rules-based maritime order and to addressing new and emerging issues in the maritime sphere.

"This is especially important to avoid the risk of miscalculation in the region, which could have devastating effects".

The official also noted with pleasure the momentum in Canada - Việt Nam defence relations, including the visit of Canadian frigates to the HCM City port this summer.

"This visit, along with the continued Defence Security Cooperation with Việt Nam, is a significant step in enhancing maritime cooperation and mutual support. It also reflects Canada's commitment to a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region".- VNS