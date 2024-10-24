ASEAN crucial for implementation of int'l law, UNCLOS in East Sea: Scholars

QUẢNG NINH — Scholars have expressed their trust in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as the key player in preserving the rules-based order in the management of the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) dispute.

Amid the competing narratives set against the backdrop of power rivalry, territorial disputes and the rise of new technologies like AI and UAVs in the East Sea, the role of ASEAN has become even more critical, Dr Nguyễn Hùng Sơn, Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam said.

Wrapping up the 16th South China Sea International Conference in Quảng Ninh Province on Thursday, he pointed out that there is a collective commitment to upholding the rules-based international order grounded on the UN Charter and UNCLOS long-established norms and principles that have guided the peaceful coexistence for decades.

ASEAN has long served as the incubator and caretaker of such norms and this reputation has been hard-earned over decades of diplomacy, negotiation and trust building, he noted. But he cautioned, this will not remain with ASEAN by default and cannot be taken for granted in this region.

"The world is watching and expecting ASEAN to continue to lead by example, to adapt and to ensure that these norms remain strong and relevant. ASEAN should continue to uphold its role as an anchor of stability in the region, nurturing the principles that keep the region, and the South China Sea in particular, open, peaceful and governed by law," Sơn stressed.

"We face many challenges, territorial disputes, militarisation, technological disruption, but there is a light hope that we all have the tools to manage these tensions, diplomacy, international law and the collective commitment to peaceful cooperation, we share a common goal to strengthen the rules-based order with the UN Charter and UNCLOS at its heart, so that the seas remain a space for cooperation, not conflict," the Vietnamese scholar remarked.

Professor Leszek Buszynski from the Australian National University also shared the sentiment that ASEAN's autonomy and ability to collectively negotiate with great powers is critical for shaping the outcomes, rather than individual countries succumbing to external pressures, referring to the fact that some countries -- especially non-claimants in the South China Sea disputes -- might not be willing to touch on this matter in ASEAN meetings.

He said that the role of ASEAN in this matter is 'the key,' as ASEAN gives way, the diplomacy of other countries will simply follow because the other countries are not claimants in the area.

The countries realise that ASEAN is important and don't want to see the fragmentation of ASEAN, he said, adding that otherwise, they'll have to deal with demanding great powers on their own.

Associate Professor Đỗ Thị Thuỳ, Lecturer/Acting Head of Editorial Office of the Journal of International Studies, Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, noted that ASEAN is engaging with as many great powers to involve in the East Sea and regional security issues as possible, to make them balance against each other while preserving ASEAN interests.

She spoke of many ways that ASEAN is managing the East Sea issue, including preventive diplomacy (unilateral, bilateral or multilateral), confidence and security building measures (under-negotiation Code of Conduct, Code on Unplanned Encounter at Sea, etc.), institutions and rules and norms (UNCLOS, ASEAN Way), among others.

"In order to have stable peace, we need to have a stable region among the states involved, mutual trust, mutual satisfaction with the peace treaty, a predictable conflict resolution system and also multiple channels for communication," Thủy said. — VNS