Vietnamese PM meets with Turkish President in Russia

KAZAN – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazan on Wednesday evening (local time) within the framework of his trip to Russia for attendance at the expanded BRICS Summit.

The Vietnamese Government leader recalled his good impressions of the nation and people of Türkiye during his official visit in November 2023.

He congratulated Türkiye on its recent important socio-economic achievements, and expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of President Erdogan, Türkiye will successfully implement the "Century of Türkiye" vision.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the sound friendship and cooperation with Türkiye, and expressed his hope that Turkish businesses will invest more in Việt Nam.

For his part, President Erdogan asked PM Chính to convey his congratulations to newly-elected State President Lương Cường, and showed his impressions of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements.

The President thanked Việt Nam for supporting Türkiye to become a sectoral dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He offered his sympathy to the Government and people of Việt Nam over losses caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Both leaders expressed their delight at the progresses in the Việt Nam- Türkiye relations, and agreed to increase exchanges and meetings between senior leaders of the two countries to promote and deepen the bilateral ties.

They concurred to foster economic-trade cooperation to match potential of both sides, striving to reach US$4 billion in two-way trade, while considering forming new frameworks to further facilitate trade and investment, expanding collaboration in other areas, including defence, and facilitating travel activities of citizens of the two countries.

The two leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues of shared concern, including the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and affirmed to strengthen coordination at regional and international cooperation forums in the coming time.

PM Chính conveyed State President Cường’s invitation to the Turkish President to visit Việt Nam at an early date. President Erdogan accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS