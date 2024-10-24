PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Lao top leader

KAZAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday (local time), while there to attend the expanded BRICS Summit.

He congratulated Laos on its successful shouldering of the 2024 ASEAN chairmanship and the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45), saying the successes of those events have affirmed that Laos is a responsible member with a more and more important voice in the international community, and contributing to peace, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world at large.

Chính also affirmed that Việt Nam will remain by the side of Laos, supporting the country to the utmost as conditions allow to help it overcome the current challenges and difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Lao leader once again offered warm congratulations of State President Lương Cường and expressed his hope to welcome him in a state visit to Laos at an early date.

He also expressed sincere gratitude to Vietnam for its heartfelt and comprehensive help to Laos in shouldering the responsibility of the 2024 ASEAN Chair, and affirmed that the Party, government, and people of Laos always cherish and keep in mind Việt Nam’s support to Laos in its past national liberation and current national development.

The two leaders informed each other of the socio-economic development of their countries and expressed their joy at the close and effective coordination among their ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing the outcomes of the meeting between the two Politburos in September this year, as well as the cooperation agreements and pledges by their high-ranking leaders.

Regarding cooperation orientations in the time to come, they agreed to soon instruct their relevant offices to boost up the implementation of the major projects on the connectivity of the two economies, as well as that among those of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia; broadening their cooperation in the fields of security – defence, economy, and trade.

The two leaders once again affirmed to continue cementing the Việt Nam – Laos – Cambodia solidarity and bonds; agreed to more closely cooperate to spread the solidarity among the three nations, Parties, and states; and affirmed to always attach importance to and give the top priority to the relations of great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, taking this as an invaluable asset, the top priority, and a vital factor in the revolutionary causes of the two countries that need to be preserved and passed down to the next generations. — VNS