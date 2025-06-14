Việt Nam wishes to enhance voice, role of developing nations as BRICS partner country

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has become a BRICS partner country, with a desire to contribute actively to enhancing the voice and role of developing countries, while promoting international solidarity and inclusive multilateralism based on respect for international law, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng.

In response to a reporter's question regarding Brazil's announcement of Việt Nam's status as a partner country of the group on June 14, Hằng said that in the spirit of proactive, comprehensive and effective international integration, Việt Nam has been making practical contributions to multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world.

Along with actively participating in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the expanded Group of Seven (G7), the expanded Group of Twenty (G20), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), that Việt Nam has become a BRICS partner country reaffirms the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, being a friend, a reliable partner, and a proactive and responsible member of the international community, she added.

"With a population of almost 100 million and a dynamic economy deeply integrated into global value chains, Việt Nam stands out as a relevant actor in Asia," the announcement from the Brazil Government, pro tempore Chair of BRICS, reads.

"The country shares with the BRICS members and partners a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order. Its efforts in favour of South-South cooperation and sustainable development reinforce its convergence with the interests of the group," the statement continues.

BRICS is currently composed of 11 countries namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. It serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South and for coordination in the most diverse areas. Việt Nam is the 10th BRICS partner country, alongside Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

The partner-country category was established at the XVI BRICS Summit, in Kazan, in October 2024, which Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also attended. — VNA/VNS