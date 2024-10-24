Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM receives General Director of Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft

October 24, 2024 - 09:46
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that oil, gas and energy cooperation is a symbol of close and effective collaboration between the two countries, contributing positively to the development of each country.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received General Director Kudryashov Sergei Ivanovich of Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft in Kazan on Wednesday (local time). VNA/VNS Photo

KAZAN – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received General Director Kudryashov Sergei Ivanovich of Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft in Kazan on Wednesday (local time) as part of his working trip to Russia to attend the expanded BRICS Summit.

At the reception, Chính affirmed that oil, gas and energy cooperation is a symbol of close and effective collaboration between the two countries, contributing positively to the development of each country.

Informing the Vietnamese leader about the results of cooperation between the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and Zarubezhneft, the company leader thanked the Government of Việt Nam and the PM for their support to the cooperation.

He said that after his meeting with the PM in Hà Nội in April, several difficulties and obstacles in the cooperation activities between the two sides have been removed.

He said he hopes that the Vietnamese Government and PM Chính will continue to assist the two companies in expanding their joint work on the basis of mutual benefit.

Applauding the two firms' cooperation results over the past 40 years, Chính emphasised that the Vietnamese Government always supports businesses of both countries to expand cooperation, in accordance with the laws of their respectivve countries, the Việt Nam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the interests of the Vietnamese and Russia people.

He expected that the two sides will promote cooperation in new fields including tourism, green energy, clean energy, construction and development of infrastructure serving oil and gas cooperation. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Vietnamese State President

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his belief that under the leadership of Cường, Việt Nam will continue to develop and enhance its position in the international arena. The Korean President affirmed that he will continue to exchange and cooperate closely to elevate the Việt Nam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom