The United Nations: global, diverse, prestigious

The United Nations (UN) has established itself as the world's largest global organisation since its founding 79 years ago on October 24, 1945.
Thanks to the UN's initiatives, nations have come together to create multiple significant international agreements aimed at fostering a safer and more equitable world for everyone.
Since officially becoming the 149th member of the UN on September 20, 1977, Việt Nam has always been a trustworthy partner and an active member of the organisation, with many important contributions to its missions. VNS
|General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm addresses the 79th UN Summit of the Future in New York on September 22, 2024. VNA/VNS Lâm Khánh
|General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm meets with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivers a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 20, 2023. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
|Việt Nam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 is welcomed back home at Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on September 28, 2024 after fulfilling its peacekeeping mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức
|A delegation from the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam, along with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), visit Tiền Giang to evaluate the results of the project 'Emergency Response and Recovery Support for Women at Risk of Violence Severely Affected by the Fourth Wave of COVID-19' in the province. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Chí
|Members of the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam participating in peacekeeping at the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) present gifts to women with disabilities in a refugee camp in Juba. VNA/VNS Photo
|Representatives from embassies and international organisations in Việt Nam bid farewell to the female officers of the Field Hospital Level 2 No 6 and Engineering Brigade No 3 as they set off for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan and the Abyei area. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức
|CLOSER TIES: Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng (left) signs an MoU on cooperation in technical support and capacity building with Anna Joubin-Bret, secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất