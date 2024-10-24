The United Nations: global, diverse, prestigious

The United Nations (UN) has established itself as the world's largest global organisation since its founding 79 years ago on October 24, 1945.

Thanks to the UN's initiatives, nations have come together to create multiple significant international agreements aimed at fostering a safer and more equitable world for everyone.

Since officially becoming the 149th member of the UN on September 20, 1977, Việt Nam has always been a trustworthy partner and an active member of the organisation, with many important contributions to its missions. VNS