Home Politics & Law

PM meets with Chinese top leader on sidelines of BRICS+ Summit

October 24, 2024 - 10:37
PM Chính affirmed that Viẹt Nam always sees developing ties with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. — VNA/VNS Photo

KAZAN – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday (local time).

Congratulating China on the great and historic achievements that the Chinese Party, State and people have obtained over the past 75 years of national construction, PM Chính affirmed that Viẹt Nam always sees developing ties with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy.

He welcomed China’s outstanding contributions to the BRICS mechanism and expressed his readiness to join hands with BRICS members to promote the role of developing countries in settling issues of global peace and development.

Touching on the bilateral relations, the Vietnamese Government leader spoke highly of the relationship between the two Parties and countries which has been unceasingly consolidated and is entering a new development period with the target of building a Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the “six major goals”.

He suggested the two sides continue enhancing high-level exchanges and meetings, and foster practical collaboration in all areas, particularly pushing ahead the construction of the three standard-gauge railways of Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn – Hà Nội, and Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng to promote connectivity between the two economies.

Besides, the PM also urged sound coordination to organise activities to mark the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange in 2025.

Xi, for his part, extended his thanks and greetings to key Vietnamese leaders and congratulated Lương Cường on his election as the State President of Việt Nam as well as the country’s achievements across all areas.

He expressed his delight at the increasingly practical and effective development of the Việt Nam – China relations, emphasising the need to enhance the ties in accordance with the “four-good spirit” and reached high-level common perceptions.

He said China stands ready to work with Việt Nam to maintain strategic discussions to deepen the practical collaboration and develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in a more intensive manner.

The Chinese top leader said he will direct competent agencies to enhance transport connectivity between China and Việt Nam in order to promote connections between the two economies. — VNS

