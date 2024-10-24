Việt Nam, France diversify peacekeeping cooperation activities

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of National Defence on October 24 coordinated with the French Defence Attaché Office in Việt Nam to kick off a four-wheel-drive vehicle training course for more than 30 officers of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) who will participate in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations as individuals in 2024.

The course, taking place from October 24 to November 7 with instructions given by experienced French military officers and EU experts, aims to equip the officers with knowledge and skills in driving, towing, maintaining and servicing four-wheel-drive off-road vehicles.

The training is also a cooperation activity implemented for the first time between Việt Nam and France, contributing to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries' armies, especially in the field of UN peacekeeping.

The cooperation in UN peacekeeping between Việt Nam and European countries, especially France, has been developing positively. Việt Nam and France have implemented diverse and practical activities such as delegation exchanges; training courses for lecturers, experts, and students; and French officers’ visits to the VDPO. VNS