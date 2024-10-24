PM meets with Kazakh, Turkmen, Ethiopian leaders

Kazan– Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had brief meetings with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan city of Russia on October 23 evening (local time).

In his meeting with President Tokayev, PM Chính affirmed that Kazakhstan is Việt Nam's important partner in Central Asia. Việt Nam always treasures and wants to further strengthen the three-decade-long friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, which have been nurtured by leaders and citizens of both nations, he said.

Both leaders agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations, promote economic-trade-investment ties to lift two-way trade, and foster cooperation in transport, aviation, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

President Tokayev asked PM Chính to convey his congratulations to newly-elected State President Lương Cường. He expressed his wish to soon welcome Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lương Cường in Kazakhstan. He thanks the Vietnamese Governmnet and people for their warm welcome during his visit in August 2023 and reiterated his good impressions of the land and people of Việt Nam.

Engaging with President Berdimuhamedow, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Turkmenistan and wishes to deepen collaboration with the country in all fields, especially in enhancing all-level exchanges and contacts, trade and investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The President of Turkmenistan spoke highly of the role and position of Việt Nam, as well as the achievements the country has made in its reform and development efforts. He agreed on the need to implement measures to promote the traditional relationship between the two countries in the future, particularly by enhancing delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, and exploring solutions to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

In his conversation with the Ethiopian PM, the Vietnamese leader noted Vietnam’s eagerness to further cultivate comprehensive cooperation with Ethiopia, one of its important partners in Africa. He also proposed stronger coordination in such promising areas as trade, investment and agriculture.

Abiy Ahmed affirmed that his country treasures its relationship with Việt Nam and expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements. He acknowledged Việt Nam's position and role on the international stage and agreed that both sides need to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the near future. He also expressed a desire to welcome high-ranking Vietnamese leaders in Ethiopia soon.

On the occasion, PM Chính and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Ethiopia and Turkmenistan shared views on global and regional issues of mutual concern, pledging to increase consultations and coordination at global and regional forums. VNS