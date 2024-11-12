Conference hails HCM City as potential international transshipment hub

HCM CITY – HCM City has huge potential due to its strategic location to develop transhipment ports for oversized and heavy cargo from around the world, a conference has heard in HCM City.

The 22nd Annual Membership Conference of the Worldwide Project Consortium (WWPC) is being held for the first time in Việt Nam from November 10 to 13.

It focused on investment opportunities and logistics development in Việt Nam, and global logistics trends, and was attended by over 100 businesses from 60 countries.

Wolfgang Karau, President of the WWPC, said the conference would help foreign businesses understand about the development and investment opportunities in the oversized and heavy cargo sector in Việt Nam.

The country had in recent years been developing international transhipment ports and investing in transportation infrastructure to meet the needs of large cargo, he added.

Huỳnh Vi Phúc, a WWPC member, said Việt Nam’s strategic location would make it ideal for developing transhipment of oversized and heavy cargo.

But its infrastructure in terms of roads and ports had not reached full potential and was not yet able to handle such cargo regularly, he said.

Trần Thị Hải Yến, director of the Southern Investment Promotion Center, said the Government was simplifying import-export procedures to attract investments.

The country has many large ports with great potential for logistics development, particularly HCM City and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, which have invested heavily in maritime infrastructure, according to Yến.

Many of its port infrastructure projects have attracted the attention of global shipping companies such as Air Canada Cargo, BBC Chartering and Wallenius Wilhelmsen, providing a great opportunity to boost its logistics industry.

Companies attending the conference hoped HCM City would invest in infrastructure and develop transhipment ports like Cần Giờ to attract global cargo. – VNS