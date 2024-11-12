PVI Insurance strengthens global ties at the 20th SIRC

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance leaders recently participated in the 20th International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC), held from November 5 to 8 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The delegation from PVI Insurance was led by Chairman Dương Thanh Francois, CEO Phạm Anh Đức, Deputy CEO Lê Hồng Linh and representatives from various divisions, including Reinsurance, Aviation Insurance and Corporate Clients.

At the conference, the company sought to expand its global network and explore opportunities for collaboration with major insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide.

For the first time, PVI Insurance secured a dedicated meeting room to maximise participation in multiple working sessions, allowing the firm to engage more effectively in discussions while promoting its image, position and brand.

SIRC has been held since 1991 and has become one of the most prestigious events in the insurance and reinsurance industry in Asia. Over the past three decades, it has developed into a key platform for industry professionals to exchange knowledge, share insights on market trends, and update one another on important considerations ahead of the renewal season. The conference also fosters relationship building and networking for future cooperation among participating companies.

This year’s conference, themed 'Revolutionising Reinsurance', attracted more than 400 companies and over 3,300 attendees, including top executives, experts, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from around the globe.

Marc Haushofer, Chairman of the SIRC 2024 Organising Committee, said this year’s theme is highly relevant as we navigate a world reshaped by climate change, technological disruption and changes in the global economy. The industry must adapt to emerging risks and adopt new technologies

He emphasised the need to address urgent challenges posed by climate change as well as the profound impact of integrating AI. These discussions could help shape the future direction of the industry while also identifying current opportunities. Moreover, attracting, retaining and nurturing talent remain crucial to the sector’s success.

PVI Insurance, ranked as Việt Nam's leading non-life insurance company and holding an A- ('Excellent') financial rating from AM Best, attracted considerable attention at the event.

The company received multiple collaboration invitations and engaged in meetings with over 600 clients from 132 reinsurance and brokerage firms across 20 countries and territories. These included industry giants such as Hannover RE, Swiss Re, Guy Carpenter, Singapore Re, HDI, Gallagher Re, Korean Re, SCOR Re, AXA Insurance, CCR RE and Canopius.

Through its participation, PVI Insurance aims to increase its international presence and strengthen its relationships with existing partners. The company also looks forward to leveraging these connections to create new, long-term and sustainable opportunities for future collaboration in the global insurance and reinsurance markets. — VNS