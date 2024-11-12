State Treasury raises over $1.2 billion from government bonds in October

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) said that it conducted 22 government bond auctions for the State Treasury last month, offering bonds across six tenors: 5, 7, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years.

A total of nearly VNĐ30.6 trillion (US$1.2 billion) was raised, with 10-year bonds making up the largest share at 78 per cent (equivalent to approximately VNĐ24 trillion).

By October 31, the State Treasury had mobilised more than VNĐ302.2 trillion, achieving 75.6 per cent of its annual target.

Bond interest rates at the end of October remained stable for the 10, 15 and 30-year tenors, while the 5-year rate decreased by 0.09 percentage point to 1.89 per cent. Successful auction rates were 1.89 per cent (5-year), 2.66 per cent (10-year), 2.86 per cent (15-year) and 3.10 per cent (30-year).

In the secondary market, the listed value of government bonds reached over VNĐ2.19 trillion on October 31, up 0.99 per cent from the previous month.

Total secondary trading value was nearly VNĐ274.83 trillion, with an average session trading value of VNĐ11.95 trillion, a 12.03 per cent decrease from September. Outright transactions comprised 65.28 per cent, while repos constituted 34.72 per cent.

The most actively traded tenors were the 10-year (32.78 per cent), 25-30 years (11.07 per cent) and 10-15 years (10.60 per cent).

Average yields on State Treasury bonds fell for the two-year tenor to around 1.4942 per cent, while they increased for the 25-year and seven-ten year tenors, reaching approximately 3.2602 per cent and 2.6420 per cent, respectively.

Foreign investors accounted for 1.67 per cent of total trading value, with net selling of VNĐ434 billion. — VNS