Hà Nội to host large-scale international fair for key industrial products in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will hold an international fair featuring key industrial products in 2025, with an estimated 200-250 booths and an expected turnout of 6,000-7,000 participants, potentially generating an export value of approximately US$9 million per year.

The city will also organise a conference to connect 50-70 leading industrial product manufacturers with local universities and vocational training institutions, aiming to offer up a skilled workforce to these enterprises - a so called 'milk round'.

Additionally, Hà Nội plans to host a ceremony recognising and honouring the city’s top industrial products of 2025, as well as an exhibition showcasing achievements in key industrial products from 2021 to 2025.

Key objectives include attracting 20-25 enterprises with about 30-35 products recognised as Hà Nội’s flagship industrial products in 2025, with 10-15 products receiving this status for the first time. The city also aims to ensure that one hundred per cent of businesses producing key industrial products benefit from its support policies.

Efforts will focus on expediting the establishment, development and improvement of high-tech zones, industrial zones and clusters across Hà Nội. These initiatives are intended to foster modern, competitive industries, minimise pollution, optimise land use and promote regional collaboration, meeting the production space needs of enterprises and relocating polluting industrial facilities from urban areas.

Support for accessing preferential loans from credit institutions and city or national funds will be facilitated by connecting key industrial product manufacturers with commercial banks and credit funds.

In 2025, Hà Nội will also organise a series of events to foster scientific and technological development in the sector, including workshops supporting technology advancement, conferences linking Hà Nội's industrial producers with international partners to promote green technology and environmentally friendly practices.

The programme will feature tours of manufacturing facilities and exhibitions showcasing production technologies from foreign partners and local industrial product manufacturers as part of the conference workshops. — VNS