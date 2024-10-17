Exhibition features key industrial products of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition showcasing key industrial products of Hà Nội opened in the capital city on Wednesday, featuring more than 200 booths.

Speaking at the event’s opening ceremony, Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade said the exhibition aims to promote industrial production growth, investment, trade and export.

It serves as a platform to connect key industrial enterprises in the city and nationwide with those of countries with developed industries, thus contributing to the overall development of the city, she noted.

Lê Văn Quảng, Business Director of Việt Nam T-Tech Technology Corporation, said that the company brings high-quality products to the fair, including household waste incinerators with capacities ranging from 330 kg to 200 tonnes per day, industrial waste incinerators and environmental treatment equipment.

Currently, it boasts 100 projects in 32 provinces and cities across the country and are operating three waste treatment plants in Nghệ An and Phú Yên provinces with a total capacity of processing 240 tonnes of garbage per day.

Through this exhibition, the group hopes to seek more potential customers and continue to expand into the Southeast Asian market, Quảng said.

The exhibition will run until Friday. — VNS