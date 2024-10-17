International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition begins

HCM CITY — Cutting-edge technologies and innovations are on display at the 22nd Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

VietnamPlas has brought together 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, including Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

It showcases sustainable recycling solutions and a wide range of products from advanced injection machinery and state-of-the-art extrusion lines to innovative film-blowing machines, precision bag-making machines, high-performance mixers, industrial cutters, efficient compressors, quality materials, and specialised additives.

It offers industry professionals an opportunity to engage in networking, explore emerging trends and learn about the latest technologies in plastics and rubber.

It features seminars on the environmental challenges posed by the plastics and rubber industries in the context of Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The topics on the agenda include innovations driving sustainability in the two industries, such as green composite materials, post-consumer recycled solutions and biodegradable and bio-based plastics.

The exhibition has received support from key industry organisations such as the Việt Nam Plastics Association, Việt Nam Association of Mechanical Industry, Việt Nam Rubber Association, Việt Nam Waste Recycling Association, HCM City Rubber Plastic Manufacturer Association, and HCM City Automation Association.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade - Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co., Ltd., the expo, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Conference Centre, will run until Saturday. —VNS