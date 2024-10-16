International elevator exhibition to be kicked off in HCMC

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Elevator Expo will take place from December 5 to 7, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City.

The event organised by the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA) in collaboration with VINEXAD Company, this expo is the largest of its kind in Vietnam. The Vietnam Elevator Expo 2024 will have a scale of more than 120 pavilions out of the total 1,000 booths in the Vietnam Expo. The event is expected to attract more than 12,000 visitors

In 2024, the Vietnam Elevator Expo is set to expand by 30 per center compared to 2023, promising not only cutting-edge elevator solutions but also elegantly customized designs that will serve as unique architectural highlights, enhancing living spaces.

Zhang Lexiang, General Secretary of the China Elevator Association, remarked, "When we first visited Vietnam 20 years ago, we were aware of only two elevator manufacturing companies. Returning now, I'm astonished by the remarkable growth, with over 300 enterprises in the elevator industry. This inspires me to encourage leading Chinese elevator manufacturers to participate in the Vietnam International Elevator Exhibition (VEE) this December in HCM City."

In addition to the product display area, the Elevator Planet exhibition center will host various trade promotion activities and informative workshops throughout the event such as elevator talk, elevator share, elevator awards and elevator edu.

The Vietnam Elevator Expo 2024 is set to reaffirm its status as a key international platform for the elevator industry. This event will bring together hundreds of domestic and international enterprises from countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and India, among others.

Taking place concurrently with the Vietnam Supporting Industry Exhibition (VSIF) and the International Hardware - Hand Tools Exhibition (VHHE), the 3rd International Elevator Exhibition aims to foster connections among manufacturers and businesses. Participants will have the opportunity to meet, exchange ideas, collaborate, and build a highly effective network within the industry. — VNS