BAF Vietnam and Muyuan Foods partner in high-tech livestock breeding

HÀ NỘI — On October 16, BAF Vietnam Agriculture Joint Stock Company (BAF) announced a high-tech livestock breeding partnership with China's leading livestock corporation, Muyuan Foods.

As part of the cooperation, BAF and Muyuan will collaborate in transferring smart livestock technology equipment. With Muyuan's support, BAF Vietnam will comprehensively improve its closed-chain system from animal feed factories to barn models.

In the age of Industry 4.0, the application of advanced technology, automation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence in livestock farming not only improves production efficiency and optimises resources but also ensures biological and environmental safety following global standards.

Speaking at the event, BAF Chairman Trương Sỹ Bá said that the cooperation will help BAF quickly realise its goal of becoming the leading livestock corporation in Việt Nam by 2030, increasing commercial value and brand recognition both domestically and globally.

BAF expects to not only partner in transferring farming technology, biosecurity and environmental solutions, but also to expand cooperation in many more fields to jointly promote the development of Việt Nam’s livestock industry.

Chief Financial Officer of Muyuan Foods Gao Tong said that Muyuan will support BAF in achieving its goal of expanding to 100 farms with 450,000 sows and 10 million pigs by 2030.

Through this cooperation, both companies aim to provide Vietnamese consumers with clean, fresh and safe food sources, while promoting the prosperity and development of the pig farming industry in Việt Nam. This partnership, according to Tong, will help create a greener, healthier environment and a more prosperous society. — VNS