Market starts the week with slight decline as liquidity reaches highest level in five weeks

HÀ NỘI — The stock market opened the new week with a slight decline, marking the VN-Index's third consecutive session in the red, while liquidity reached its highest level in five weeks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index ended the session at 1,250.32 points, down by 2.24 points or 0.18 per cent.

Market breadth was negative, with 162 stocks declining, 145 advancing and 60 remaining unchanged. Liquidity saw a notable increase, reaching VNĐ19.6 trillion (US$776.2 million), up 41 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also declined by 6.88 points or 0.52 per cent, to 1,310.46 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks fell, ten advanced and one remained unchanged.

The downturn was primarily influenced by large-cap banking stocks, with the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) recording the sharpest drop, down 1.9 per cent, contributing more than 1.2 points to the VN-Index's overall decrease.

This was followed by losses in Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB), down 4.79 per cent and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), which declined by 3.08 per cent.

However, market losses were partially offset by gains in key stocks, led by Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG), which rose by 2.59 per cent, adding over 1.1 points to the VN-Index.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities noted: "The market continues to face profit-taking pressure near the 1,300-point level, retreating below the 1,290 threshold. The increase in liquidity compared to the previous session indicates sustained profit-taking pressure as the market approached resistance.

"This signal could hinder upward momentum and place pressure on the market. It's possible the market may retreat to the 20-day moving average, around 1,280 points, to test support in the coming period before further signals emerge.

“Therefore, investors should monitor supply-demand dynamics to assess market conditions. Currently, priority should be given to stocks showing strong liquidity from support levels and investors should consider any recovery as an opportunity to rebalance portfolios to mitigate risk.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also closed slightly lower, falling by 0.01 per cent to 226.86 points.

During the session, shares worth over VNĐ1 trillion were traded, with a total volume exceeding 56.5 million shares on the northern bourse.

Foreign investors continued their net selling streak, with net sales amounting to over VNĐ943 billion on the HoSE. — VNS