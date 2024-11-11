Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese e-commerce platform revenues fall in third quarter

November 11, 2024 - 13:13
Vietnamese e-commerce platform revenues fell significantly in the third quarter of this year, while foreign platforms saw considerable expansion, according to a recent report by e-commerce data company Metric.

 

The logo of Tiktok on smartphone screen. Revenues of TiktokShop and Shopee increased by 110.6 per cent and 11.3 per cent in the third quarter, respectively while revenues of Lazada dropped by 70.5 per cent, Tiki by 32.1 per cent and Sendo by 65.3 per cent. — Photo THX/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese e-commerce platform revenues fell significantly in the third quarter of this year, while foreign platforms saw considerable expansion, according to a recent report by e-commerce data company Metric.

TiktokShop and Shopee revenues increased by 110.6 per cent and 11.3 per cent in the quarter, respectively.

In comparison, Lazada revenues dropped by 70.5 per cent, Tiki by 32.1 per cent and Sendo by 65.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed that Shopee was the top favourite e-commerce platform for Vietnamese consumers in 2023 (81 per cent of Internet users), followed by Lazada (42 per cent), Tiktok (34 per cent) and Sendo (8 per cent).

This demonstrated that the shares of e-commmerce platforms are changing rapidly.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Việt Nam is one of 10 countries with the highest e-commerce growth rates in the world, ranking first in Southeast Asia with more than 10 per cent growth annually.

Đào Cẩm Thủy from Việt Nam National University in Hà Nội said that the Vietnamese market is full of potential for e-commerce platforms. The market will witness increasingly fiercer competition while foreign platforms penetrate and expand in Việt Nam to capitalise on a market with a population of 100 million.

E-commerce revenue is expected to reach more than US$27 billion this year, up from $20.5 billion in 2023. Revenues are predicted to hit $35 billion in the next few years. — VNS

e-commerce platforms

see also

More on this story

Economy

Ensuring supply and stable prices in the last months of the year

The Government Office has just issued Notice No 511/TB-VPCP on the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, head of the Price Management Steering Committee at a meeting on the results of price management and operation in the first ten months of the year and orientations for price management in the remaining months of this year.
Economy

S&P affirms Techcombank’s BB- rating

S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Techcombank’s issuer rating of BB- with a “stable” outlook, highlighting the bank’s robust profitability, stable capitalisation and strong asset quality.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom