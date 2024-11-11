Ensuring supply and stable prices in the last months of the year

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc requested that all relevant authorities closely monitor price developments of strategic goods in the market, to stop speculation, hoarding and any price hikes.

The Government Office has just issued Notice No 511/TB-VPCP on the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, head of the Price Management Steering Committee at a meeting on the results of price management and operation in the first ten months of the year and orientations for price management in the remaining months of this year.

It is forecast that the world and regional situation will continue to develop rapidly, complicatedly and unpredictably in the remaining months of this year. Policy adjustments by countries according to the general situation will have an impact on price fluctuations of strategic goods in the world.

Meanwhile, domestically, the pressure from continuing to implement the market price roadmap for State-managed goods; the high exchange rate between the Vietnamese đồng and the US dollar, which increases the cost of importing raw materials and risks of natural disasters for production and high consumer demand at the end of the year require ministries, branches and localities to continue to actively monitor the situation. They have been asked to work hard synthesising, analysing and forecasting market prices to proactively have solutions and management measures on price hikes and promptly advise the Government and the Prime Minister on solutions suitable to the actual situation to control inflation according to the set targets.

To proactively respond to challenges in price management in the remaining months of the year, the Deputy Prime Minister requested ministries, branches and localities focus on closely monitoring price developments of strategic commodities in the world market, developments in the international and regional situation.

They have been asked for analysis, forecasting and to promptly warn of risks affecting price levels in the country, to promptly advise competent authorities on appropriate, flexible, effective measures, solutions and response scenarios, ensuring the target of controlling inflation of the year in accordance with the Resolution of the National Assembly, striving for about four per cent.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister also requested authorities focus on ensuring the balance of supply and demand of goods, proactively stockpiling essential consumer items to fully meet the consumption needs of the people at the end of the year and the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

They should also ensure smooth supply, circulation and distribution of goods, organise well distribution channels, trade promotion programmes, stimulate consumption, support consumption of goods and products and exploit the domestic market to the fullest. — VNS