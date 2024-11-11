Politics & Law
Home Economy

Ten-month retail sales of consumer goods, services up 8.5%

November 11, 2024 - 10:21
Sales of food and foodstuff rose by 10.7 per cent, household appliances and tools 8 per cent, garment 8.7 per cent, vehicles (except cars) 7.5 per cent, and cultural and educational products 6.6 per cent.

 

Revenue from retail sales of goods was estimated at VNĐ4 quadrillion, accounting for 77.2 per cent of the total and up 7.8 per cent year-on-year. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total retail sales of consumer goods and services saw a year-on-year increase of 8.5 per cent to over VNĐ5.2 quadrillion (US$207.5 billion) during January – October, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Revenue from retail sales of goods was estimated at VNĐ4 quadrillion, accounting for 77.2 per cent of the total and up 7.8 per cent year-on-year. Sales of food and foodstuff rose by 10.7 per cent, household appliances and tools 8 per cent, garment 8.7 per cent, vehicles (except cars) 7.5 per cent, and cultural and educational products 6.6 per cent.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services totaled VNĐ602.3 trillion, up 12.5 per cent year-on-year, while tourism and travel services earned VNĐ50.3 trillion, rising 14.2 per cent.

According to the GSO, Việt Nam attracted nearly 1.42 million international visitors in October, up 27.6 per cent year-on-year, and over 14.1 million in the first 10 months, up 41.3 per cent year-on-year.

A rise in tourism revenue was seen in several localities during January-October, including Cần Thơ up 31.2 per cent, HCM City 15.9 per cent, Khánh Hòa 15.4 per cent, Bình Định 11.9 per cent, Hà Nội 9.8 per cent and Đà Nẵng 6.1 per cent.

The revenue from other services in the first ten months of 2024 was estimated at VNĐ545 trillion, accounting for 10.4 per cent of the total and increasing by 9 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS

