Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Temu, Shein must complete business registration by month-end

November 11, 2024 - 11:23
Non-compliance may lead to coordinated technical measures, such as app blocking and domain name restrictions, in collaboration with relevant authorities
At the Government’s press conference on November 9. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has engaged with representatives from cross-border e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein, mandating them to complete business registration procedures within this month.

The information was disclosed by Deputy Minister of the Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Hoàng Long, during a Government’s press conference on November 9.

The ministry has directed Temu and Shein to formally notify Vietnamese consumers through their applications about their ongoing registration activities. 

As part of the registration process for operating in Việt Nam, the platforms are required to halt advertising and marketing activities to safeguard consumer rights.

The MoIT has informed companies to comply with Vietnamese laws following a series of warnings. Non-compliance may lead to coordinated technical measures, such as app blocking and domain name restrictions, in collaboration with relevant authorities, Long said. 

To reinforce regulatory efforts, the MoIT is working with the Ministry of Public Security to intensify inspections, communications and consumer guidance regarding the risks of transacting on unlicensed cross-border e-commerce platforms.

The ministry has reported to the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to work alongside the Ministry of Justice in refining the legal framework for cross-border e-commerce activities. 

At the press conference, Mai Sơn, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Taxation, highlighted the obligations of foreign suppliers in Việt Nam.

As of October 2024, 116 foreign suppliers have registered for tax declaration via the General Department of Taxation's electronic portal, amounting to over VNĐ20.17 trillion (US$798.2 million). Notably, tax revenues via the portal reached VNĐ8.6 trillion from the beginning of the year, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year.

On September 4, Temu's Việt Nam-based company successfully registered for taxes via the General Department of Taxation's electronic portal for foreign suppliers and obtained a tax code (MST) of 9000001289. The company has submitted its third quarter’s tax declaration, reporting zero revenue with accompanying explanations. Revenue generated in October will be declared in the fourth quarter’s tax statement.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has instructed the General Department of Taxation to expedite Temu's Q4/2024 revenue declaration and submission by January 30, 2025, in accordance with legal requirements.

Collaborative efforts between the General Department of Taxation and relevant authorities, such as the MoIT, are crucial in ensuring timely and comprehensive tax management in licencing operations for cross-border e-commerce platforms.

The MoF also proposed amending the Tax Management Law to include provisions holding e-commerce platforms responsible for tax deduction and payment on behalf of individual businesses on the platform. 

Recently, cross-border e-commerce platforms like Temu, Shein and 1688 have conducted business operations in Việt Nam without registering with the MoIT. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Ensuring supply and stable prices in the last months of the year

The Government Office has just issued Notice No 511/TB-VPCP on the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, head of the Price Management Steering Committee at a meeting on the results of price management and operation in the first ten months of the year and orientations for price management in the remaining months of this year.
Economy

S&P affirms Techcombank’s BB- rating

S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Techcombank’s issuer rating of BB- with a “stable” outlook, highlighting the bank’s robust profitability, stable capitalisation and strong asset quality.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom