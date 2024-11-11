Quảng Ninh to host third Việt Nam Int'l Digital Week

QUẢNG NINH — For the second consecutive year, the third Việt Nam International Digital Week will take place in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, from November 19 to 22.

It will allow organisations and businesses to exchange ideas and connect with domestic and international management agencies, associations and enterprises to talk about information technology development and digital transformation and infrastructure.

It will also serve as a platform to learn from and share experiences in development, technology and human resources policies and strategies, and establish partnerships.

Additionally, the event will create a chance to showcase products and services, attract investment and establish cooperation between Quảng Ninh and technology partners inside and outside Việt Nam.

A variety of activities will take place within the framework of the digital week, including a ministerial roundtable, the fourth ASEAN 5G Conference, an international forum on digital strategy, policy, and AI governance with Australia, the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Information and a workshop on policy and regulation recommendations to promote trusted services in ASEAN.

The event will feature an international digital investment forum – an opportunity to attract foreign investment in ICT in provinces, cities, and industrial zones, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s conference on human resources for digital transformation and digital economy development, the Việt Nam-ITU conference on AI governance and applications in industry, the Việt Nam-Republic of Korea Digital Transformation Forum and the Southeast Asia Hackathon competition. — VNS