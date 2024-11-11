Manulife enhances ‘Live Well Every Day’ health insurance to address evolving customer needs

HCM CITY — Manulife Vietnam has launched the 2024 version of ‘Live Well Every Day’, an enhanced health insurance product that maximises flexibility, affordability and extended coverage up to age 75, all tailored to customers’ evolving needs amidst rising healthcare inflation.

‘Live Well Every Day’ (2024 version) offers customers with three distinctive ‘Free’ features. That are ‘Worry-free’ with protection benefits up to VNĐ2 billion and a simplified claims process, ‘Restriction-free’ with the possibility for customers to actively and flexibly choose the insurance benefits that best meet their needs and ‘Regret-free’ with extensive coverage up to age 75, enabling customers to prioritise health protection.

Prominently different from many health insurance products currently available i n the market, Manulife Vietnam's ‘Live Well Every Day’ allows customers to easily customise their coverage without restrictive conditions.

On top of the default inpatient benefits, customers are free to add other optional benefits such as outpatient, maternity and dental to their insurance plan, helping them to optimise costs while expanding their protection.

‘Live Well Every Day’ has enhanced its default inpatient benefit (non-surgical) by raising its coverage limits, directly addressing customers' concerns about non-surgical hospital stay costs. The plan now covers a wider range of specialised treatments, including dialysis, organ transplants and same-day surgeries.

For cancer treatment, in addition to standard inpatient care, chemotherapy and outpatient radiation therapy, ‘Live Well Every Day’ now also covers same-day cancer treatments. Specifically, for breast cancer patients, the plan provides coverage for breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, offering comprehensive protection for cancer patients.

With customisable benefits for outpatient treatments, dental and maternity, customers can select their coverage plans (Silver, Titanium, Gold, Platinum, Diamond) accordingly. Coverage limits for outpatient treatment range from VNĐ6-60 million per year, from VNĐ3-25 million per year for dental treatment and from VNĐ12-70 million per pregnancy.

Inclusively, ‘Live Well Every Day’ now extends the insurance age limit to 75 years (previously 70 years of age), alleviating the healthcare burden for elderly customers against common risks such as cancer, stroke, diabetes, osteoporosis and respiratory issues.

Furthermore, customers also receive additional medicash benefits for each hospitalisation day when treated at public hospitals with Gold-tier and above.

CEO of Manulife Vietnam, Tina Nguyễn, said: “Given the increasing prevalence of diseases and medical inflation, health insurance has become a top priority for all Vietnamese families. We have listened carefully and conducted thorough research into the needs of different customer segments when designing the new version of our ‘Live Well Every Day’ insurance product.

"We believe that the enhanced and distinctive features of this product will provide maximum peace of mind for our customers,” she said.

Previously, Manulife Vietnam introduced the term life insurance product ‘An Tâm Vui Sống 2.0’. This return-of-premiums term life insurance product cleverly integrates accumulative benefits, pairing short premium payment periods (3, 5 or 10 years) with the long protection term (15, 20 or 30 years).

Additionally, Manulife Vietnam guarantees a return of premiums up to 110 per cent of paid premiums at the policy year with the highest refund benefit.

As the largest foreign-owned life insurance company in Vietnam by invested capital, Manulife Vietnam serves nearly 1.5 million customers through a nationwide network of modern offices.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company disbursed over VNĐ6 trillion in insurance benefits to customers. Each month, Manulife Vietnam processes over 41,000 claims requests, with the average claim settlement time just 1.1 days.

As a member of the Manulife Financial Group from Canada, Manulife Vietnam is the first foreign-invested life insurance enterprise licensed to operate in Việt Nam since 1999, with the highest total investment capital in the insurance market.

Manulife Vietnam is currently serving nearly 1.5 million customers nationwide. — VNS