Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Blueberry iced tea

July 06, 2025 - 07:00
With bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Embrace the refreshing coolness with blueberry iced tea, a delightful concoction infused with the sweet and tart flavours of fresh blueberries, brisk black tea, and a hint of sweetness. Each sip is a perfect harmony of fruity zest and invigorating tea, delivering a delightful experience in the elegant ambiance of Song Hong Bar by talented bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng.

Bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Ingredients:

  • Blueberry: 20g
  • Black tea: 1 bag
  • Sugar syrup: 10ml
  • Ice
  • Mint leaves for garnish
Blueberry iced tea

Preparation:

  • Brew the black tea, then let it cool.
  • Combine crushed blueberry, black tea, sugar syrup, and ice into the shaker.
  • Shake well until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed and chilled.
  • Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish as desired (e.g., with fresh blueberries or mint leaves).

You can enjoy a collection of special refreshments at Song Hong Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Call 84 (0)24 38238888 for more details. VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom