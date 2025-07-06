All police sides want to lift winning cup
1.
Embrace the refreshing coolness with blueberry iced tea, a delightful concoction infused with the sweet and tart flavours of fresh blueberries, brisk black tea, and a hint of sweetness. Each sip is a perfect harmony of fruity zest and invigorating tea, delivering a delightful experience in the elegant ambiance of Song Hong Bar by talented bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng.
|Bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ingredients:
|Blueberry iced tea
Preparation:
You can enjoy a collection of special refreshments at Song Hong Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Call 84 (0)24 38238888 for more details. VNS