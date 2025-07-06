Embrace the refreshing coolness with blueberry iced tea, a delightful concoction infused with the sweet and tart flavours of fresh blueberries, brisk black tea, and a hint of sweetness. Each sip is a perfect harmony of fruity zest and invigorating tea, delivering a delightful experience in the elegant ambiance of Song Hong Bar by talented bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng.

Ingredients:

Blueberry: 20g

Black tea: 1 bag

Sugar syrup: 10ml

Ice

Mint leaves for garnish

Preparation:

Brew the black tea, then let it cool.

Combine crushed blueberry, black tea, sugar syrup, and ice into the shaker.

Shake well until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed and chilled.

Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish as desired (e.g., with fresh blueberries or mint leaves).

You can enjoy a collection of special refreshments at Song Hong Bar in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Call 84 (0)24 38238888 for more details. VNS