Pink Pearl by Olivier Elzer

JW Marriott Phú Quốc is a beachfront pink mansion in Phú Quốc serving the finest Sunday brunch on the island. This blush-toned mansion is home to one of the island’s most coveted fine-dining destinations.

The restaurant bears the mark of Michelin-starred Consultant Chef Olivier Elzer, and Head Chef Danny Do commands the kitchen with creative precision and passion.

His dishes reflect creativity by combining traditional French cooking methods and Mediterranean soul, inspired by the local bounty of Phú Quốc.

Slow-cooked octopus with Levantine touch is a tribute to the sea, the land, and the hands that craft it. This recipe draws from French cooking technique, Mediterranean spice, and the fresh catches from Phú Quốc’s waters.

“The dish might sound simple,” Chef Do says, “but just like many crowd favorites, its beauty is in the balance. Each element is treated with care—there’s no hiding behind heavy sauces here.”

Ingredients

For the octopus

200g octopus tail (preferably fresh, day-caught)

One tsp homemade pomegranate molasses

One tsp homemade za'atar spice blend (consists of dried oregano, sumac, sesame seeds, marjoram and thyme)

For the hummus

100g cooked chickpeas

7g tahini

7g olive oil

Juice of one lemon

One garlic clove

A pinch of salt

A pinch of cumin

For the chickpea salad

70g cooked chickpeas

10g preserved lemon (finely diced)

100ml olive oil

One garlic clove (minced)

A pinch of ground coriander

A pinch of dried mint

A pinch of salt

A pinch of espelette pepper

For the garnish

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Fresh coriander leaves

Instruction

Prepare the octopus

- Clean and tenderise the octopus tail.

- Gently slow-cook in a water bath (sous-vide at 85°C for one hour).

- Once cooled, grill or sear over high heat to achieve a light char.

- Finish by glazing the octopus with pomegranate molasses and a sprinkle of za'atar.

Make the hummus

- Blend chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, confit garlic, cumin, and salt until smooth and creamy.

- Adjust seasoning to taste and set aside.

Make the chickpea salad

- In a bowl, mix cooked chickpeas with diced preserved lemon, olive oil, garlic, and spices.

- Let it marinate for at least 10 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.

Assemble the dish

- Swoosh a generous spoonful of hummus onto the plate.

- Place the grilled octopus elegantly over or beside the hummus.

- Spoon chickpea salad around the octopus.

- Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves for a final touch of brightness and colour.

Chef’s tip

- Use the freshest octopus.

- Don’t rush the slow-cooking as it makes all the difference. VNS