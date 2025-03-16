Carrot cake

Nguyễn Kiều Linh is a baker in HCM City with three years of experience. She runs a small workshop named Garden Art to teach people how to make cakes, guiding them through complicated baking processes and imparting them with interesting facts about the cakes.

Passionate about baking, she constantly researches about different cakes and baking practices to offer classes for a wide variety of sweets.

​Ingredients:

For the batter

- 71g unsalted butter

- 2 eggs

- 50g sugar

- 60g sour cream

- 17g whole milk

- 150g shredded carrot

- 106g all-purpose flour

- 1.4g cinnamon powder

- 0.7g baking powder

- 0.7g baking soda

- 0.7g salt

For the cream

- 57g cream cheese

- 57g unsalted butter

- 1g vanilla extract

- A pinch of salt

- 30g sugar

For decoration/garnish

Piping bag + tips

Roasted walnuts

Preparation:

For the cake

- Caramelise the butter, then leave to cool at room temperature.

- In a bowl, mix the caramelised butter with sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved.

- Add in the eggs and mix thoroughly, then add in the sour cream, whole milk, and vanilla extract .

- Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder, and salt.

- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C.

- Put the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, then mix them together using a folding technique.

- Add in the shredded carrot and continue folding until combined.

- Fill the batter to about ⅔ of each cupcake mold.

- Bake at 180°C for 12-15 minutes.

For the cream

- Leave the butter and cream cheese to return to room temperature before working on the cream.

- Add sugar and salt into the butter.

- Using a mixer, mix at medium-low speed until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture becomes pale and fluffy.

- Using a spatula, smooth out the cream cheese to avoid lumps.

- Lightly combine the whipped butter and cream cheese together, add in the vanilla extract.

- Pour the cream into the piping bag.

Decoration

- After the cakes have cooled down completely, start piping the cream and decorate to your liking.

- Optional to add some roasted walnuts to enhance the flavour.