Baked grouper fillet wrapped in caul fat, served with fried 'chưng' cake and chimichurri sauce

A signature creation by Chef Nguyễn Minh Nguyện for the coming Tết (Lunar New Year), this dish highlights the delicate sweetness of grouper fillet, elegantly wrapped in pork net and baked to perfection. Infused with aromatic herbs and spices, it’s a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that celebrates both tradition and culinary artistry. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your family’s Tết table!

Ingredients: for 4 people

Grouper:

4 grouper fillets (approximately 150g each)

150g caul fat

1 tbsp head of green onion

1 tsp minced shallot

tsp 1 tsp fresh dill, finely chopped

tsp 1 tsp fresh lemongrass, finely chopped

tsp Salt and pepper, and fish sauce to taste

1tsp galangal and turmeric

Fried chưng cake:

2 slices of bánh chưng (about 1.5 cm thick)

2 tbsp cooking oil

Chimichurri sauce:

1 cup fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped

tbsp 2 cloves shallot, minced

1 small red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

tbsp 3 tbsp olive oil

tbsp Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

1tsp chilli sauce

Preparation:

Grouper:

Pat the grouper fillets dry and season with salt, pepper, minced shallot, lemon grass, chopped dill and a drizzle of olive oil.

Gently wrap each fillet in a layer of caul fat, ensuring it is fully covered.

To cook the grouper, heat a non-stick or cast-iron frying-pan over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil.

Sear the wrapped fillets for about 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Transfer the frying-pan to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the caul fat is crispy.

Fry the chưng cake:

Heat the cooking oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Fry the chưng cake slices for about 3 minutes on each side until golden and crispy. Sprinkle lightly with salt and set aside.

Make the Chimichurri sauce:

In a mixing bowl, combine parsley, cilantro, garlic, chili, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and lime juice.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the acidity or spice level according to your preference.

Plating and serving:

Place a fried chưng cake slice on a serving plate.

Lay the baked grouper fillet wrapped in caul fat on top.

Drizzle the chimichurri sauce generously over the fish.

Garnish with a sprig of vegetable and fresh herbs or a slice of lime for an extra touch.

This tasty dish is available on Tết Menu of Lộc-ally Restaurant in Grand Mercure Hanoi from January 17 until February 7, 2025. Grand Mercure Hanoi is at 9 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 24 3211 5757. VNS