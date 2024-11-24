Cantonese Coffee-Infused Pork Ribs

The unexpected pairing of savoury pork ribs and bold coffee creates a truly delightful culinary experience. Tender, juicy pork, encased in a crispy crust, is elevated by a rich, sticky coffee sauce. A new food creation of Ming Restaurant, this dish offers a harmonious contrast of flavours, with the sweetness of the bone marrow balancing the bitterness of the coffee. A perfect choice by Cantonese chef Zack Trương for those seeking a unique and memorable meal.

Ingredients:

For the ribs:

Pork ribs, cut into serving pieces: 1kg

Salt: 2g

White pepper: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Chicken powder: 5g

Five-spice powder: 2g

Egg: 1

Corn starch: 5g

Cooking oil for deep fried

For the coffee glaze:

- Instant coffee powder: 100g

- Plum jam: 50g

- Ketchup: 50g

- Sugar: 100g

Preparation:

Rinse the pork ribs and soak them in a bowl of lightly salted water for 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry after.

Marinate the ribs with salt, black pepper, sugar, chicken powder, five-spice powder, egg, and corn starch for 2 hours.

While marinating the ribs, whisk together the instant coffee powder, jam, ketchup, chicken powder, and sugar into a bowl. Adjust the amount of each ingredient to your taste preference.

Heat oil in a deep skillet or pot over medium-high heat and fry the marinated ribs until cooked through to a golden brown cover.

Remove the ribs from the oil and drain on paper towels. Place the cooked ribs back into the pan with the coffee glaze. Toss the ribs gently to coat them evenly in the sauce.

Serve the ribs and drizzle with the remaining glaze.

You can enjoy this savoury dish and many other flavourful dishes at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội.