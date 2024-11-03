Being the soul of the hotel’s pastry kitchen, the lady chef has been leading the talented team for 20 years to satisfy all appetites with quality pastries and elegant plates.

The tiramisu was among the collection of Pinktober Cakes that Patissiere Nga Trần and her team specially crafted for the special month of October.

Be a cook with Chef Nga’s secret recipe to make tiramisu cake which has won diners’ hearts for years.

Chocolate tiramisu

Ingredients:

1. Chocolate Sponge:

▪ Sponge mix: 125gr

▪ Eggs: 125gr

▪ Water: 30ml

▪ Milk: 30ml

2. Syrup:

▪ Sugar: 50gr

▪ Water: 100ml

▪ Coffee liquid: 60ml

▪ Dark chocolate (melted): 60gr

3. Lady finger:

▪ Egg yolks: 4pcs

▪ Egg whites: 4pcs

▪ Sugar: 50gr

▪ Cake flour: 100gr

▪ Icing sugar: 20gr

4. Mascarpone mousse:

▪ Mascarpone cheese: 125gr

▪ Whipped cream: 125gr

▪ Icing sugar: 16gr

▪ Amaretto: 7gr

5. Decoration:

▪ Cocoa powder: 20gr

▪ Chocolate décor: 8pcs

▪ Topping cream: 40gr

▪ Chocolate jaconde sponge for décor around the cake (4cm x 50cm)

▪ Grated chocolate: 25gr

Preparation:

Chocolate sponge:

- In a mixing bowl, combine the sponge mix, eggs, water, and milk.

- Beat the mixture until well combined.

- Pour the batter into a baking pan and bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Syrup:

- In a saucepan, boil the sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. Let it cool.

- Add the coffee liquid and melted dark chocolate to the syrup mixture. Mix well.

Lady finger:

- In a separate mixing bowl, beat the egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks form.

- Slowly incorporate the egg yolks into the beaten egg whites.

- Fold in the cake flour gently until well combined.

- Spread the lady finger batter onto a baking tray and sprinkle icing sugar on top.

- Bake at 180°C for 12 minutes.

Mascarpone mousse:

- In a bowl, combine the mascarpone cheese, whipped cream, icing sugar, and amaretto.

- Mix until smooth and well incorporated.

Chocolate tiramisu:

- Line the cake ring with the chocolate jaconde sponge.

- Place a layer of the chocolate sponge at the bottom of the cake ring.

- Sprinkle grated chocolate and syrup over the chocolate sponge.

- Add a layer of the mascarpone mousse.

- Place a layer of the lady fingers soaked in the syrup.

- Sift cocoa powder over the lady fingers.

- Repeat the layers: mascarpone mousse, lady fingers with syrup, and cocoa powder.

- Finish with a layer of mascarpone mousse.

- Refrigerate until the cake is set.

Garnishing

Remove the cake from the fridge and decorate the top with cocoa powder, topping cream, and chocolate décor as in the photo. VNS