Bánh Xèo (Sizzling pancake)

Experience the delightful taste of bánh xèo, one of Việt Nam’s traditional dishes, prepared with finesse by Executive Chef Ninh Thanh Tùng at Pullman Hanoi. With its crispy golden crust and flavourful shrimp and pork filling, this dish promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

Ingredients:

Batter:

200g rice flour

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

400ml coconut milk (or water for a lighter batter)

100ml beer (optional, for added crispiness)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 spring onion, finely chopped

Filling:

200g shrimp, peeled and deveined

200g pork belly, thinly sliced

100g bean sprouts

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Dipping sauce:

4 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup water

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

1 chilli, minced

Herbs and accompaniments:

Aromatic herbs (basil, perilla, coriander, mint)

Lettuce leaves

Rice paper (optional for wrapping)

Preparation:

Batter:

- In a large bowl, mix rice flour, turmeric powder, salt, coconut milk (or water), and beer. Stir until smooth and well combined. Add chopped spring onions and let the batter rest for 30 minutes.

Filling:

- Heat a little oil in a pan, sauté pork belly until golden and slightly crispy. Add shrimp, fish sauce, sugar, and pepper. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until the shrimp turns pink. Remove from the pan and set aside.

How to make bánh xèo:

- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, add a little oil, and pour in a thin layer of batter, swirling to coat the bottom of the pan. Add shrimp, pork, onion slices, and a handful of bean sprouts on one half of the crepe. Cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes to ensure the filling is fully cooked. When the edges of the crepe turn crispy, fold it in half like an omelette. Repeat with the remaining batter and filling.

Dipping sauce:

- In a small bowl, mix fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, water, minced garlic, and chilli until the sugar dissolves completely.

To serve:

- Serve the bánh xèo with fresh herbs, lettuce, and dipping sauce. Diners can wrap the crepe in lettuce or rice paper and dip it in the sauce to enjoy the full flavour of this special dish.

Bánh xèo and many other mouthwatering dishes now being served at La Cheminée restaurant from 12pm-2pm and 6pm-9.30pm at Pullman Hanoi, 40 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. VNS