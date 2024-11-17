Salmon Rolled With Cheese

Indulge in our crispy salmon rolls with salted egg sauce – a perfect blend of tender salmon, and creamy cheddar, wrapped in a perfectly crisp, golden crust. Served with a rich, velvety salted egg sauce, crispy ginger, and mini baguettes, this dish offers an elegant yet comforting dining experience in every bite.

This dish is crafted with care and precision by Executive Sous Chef Kim Sang, bringing out the best in each ingredient and making every bite a memorable experience.

Ingredients:

For the salmon rolls:

Salmon fillet: 100g

Cheddar cheese: 20g

Shallot: 4g

Spring onion: 8g

Coriander: 8g

Dill: 6g

Breadcrumbs: 100g

Cereal flour: 100g

Wheat flour: 50g

Eggs: 2

Chicken seasoning powder: 1g

Ground pepper: 2g

Salt: 3g

Sugar : 4g

For the salted egg cream:

Salted egg yolks: 2

Condensed milk: 30ml

Milk: 20ml

Unsalted butter: 30g

Chopped onion: 20g

Shallot: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Chicken seasoning powder: 5g

Cooking oil: 4g

White part of the spring onion: 4g

Powdered cheese: 3g

Fresh ginger: 20g

Decorative flower

Preparation:

Salmon roll:

Blend the salmon with shallots, spring onion, cilantro, dill, sugar, chicken seasoning powder, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Roll the blended salmon mixture around a piece of cheddar cheese.

Dredge the roll in flour, dip in beaten eggs, then coat with breadcrumbs, wheat and cereal flour.

Fry until golden and crispy. Slice into three circular pieces.

Salted egg sauce:

Steam the salted egg yolks until fully cooked.

In a pan, heat the cooking oil and sauté the diced shallots, onions, white part of the spring onion until golden.

Add the steamed salted egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, sugar, chicken seasoning powder, fresh milk, and unsalted butter. Bring to a boil.

Once everything is combined, blend the mixture until smooth and then strain it through a fine sieve.

To prepare the fried ginger:

Thinly slice the fresh ginger into julienne strips and deep-fry the ginger strips until crispy and golden.

This nourishing dish available only through the Business Set Lunch in November at C’est La Vie Restaurant, Mai House Saigon Hotel, 157 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa St, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, District 3, HCM City, Tel: (028) 7303 9000. VNS