Parliamentary ties crucial to Việt Nam - Chile comprehensive partnership: State leader
1.
|Mixologist Vũ Thị Hồng, Bar Manager from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ready to embark on a flavour journey to the tropics? Imagine the rich of this drink, garnished with a vibrant pineapple wedge. It's not just visually stunning; it's a symphony of flavours that will transport you to a sun-kissed paradise by talented mixologist Vũ Thị Hồng. The grilled pineapple adds a smoky depth of flavour that complements the sweetness of the fruit perfectly. Combined with the smooth notes of rum and the citrusy zest of lime, this cocktail is a true masterpiece. Nile – Tropical Twist is The Summit Bar’s Drink of the Month.
Ingredients:
|Nile – Tropical Twist
Preparation:
You can enjoy the cocktail and several other tempting drinks at The Summit Bar, Level 29, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 3823 8888. VNS