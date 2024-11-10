Ready to embark on a flavour journey to the tropics? Imagine the rich of this drink, garnished with a vibrant pineapple wedge. It's not just visually stunning; it's a symphony of flavours that will transport you to a sun-kissed paradise by talented mixologist Vũ Thị Hồng. The grilled pineapple adds a smoky depth of flavour that complements the sweetness of the fruit perfectly. Combined with the smooth notes of rum and the citrusy zest of lime, this cocktail is a true masterpiece. Nile – Tropical Twist is The Summit Bar’s Drink of the Month.

Ingredients:

40ml Bacardi Light Rum

20ml Cointreau infused with grilled pineapple

15ml fresh lime juice

Beet syrup

Preparation:

Grill pineapple until slightly charred and add them to a bottle of Cointreau for infusing.

Add the Bacardi Light Rum, infused Cointreau and lime juice in a cocktail shaker.

Pour the beetroot syrup into the bottom of the glass then strain the cocktail mixer over it.

You can enjoy the cocktail and several other tempting drinks at The Summit Bar, Level 29, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 3823 8888. VNS