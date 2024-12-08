Arroz de Pato (Duck Rice)

|Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Arroz de Pato, or Duck Rice, is a cherished dish that showcases the heart of Portuguese cuisine. This hearty one-pot meal combines tender duck with flavourful rice, making it perfect for family gatherings or special occasions.
In this Macau-inspired version, Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre elevates the classic recipe by incorporating elements like Chinese sausage and cranberry purée, adding a delightful twist that reflects the region's unique culinary fusion. The result is a dish that not only warms the body but also tantalises the taste buds with its complex flavours and textures.
Ingredients:
- 80g Bomba rice
- 120g dry-aged duck breast
- 120g confit duck leg
- 100ml dry white wine
- 50g butter
- 100g onion, chopped
- 50g carrot, diced
- 50g celery, diced
- 50g Chinese sausage, sliced
- 10g dried cranberries
- 20g cranberry purée
- 50ml duck demi glaze
- 400ml duck stock
Preparation:
- Sauté the base: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 30g of butter. Add the chopped onion, carrot, celery, and Chinese sausage. Stir occasionally until the vegetables are softened, translucent, and sweet, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Stir in the Bomba rice and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, until the rice is translucent around the edges.
- Pour in the dry white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, about 3 to 4 minutes. Then, add the duck demi glaze and 300ml of duck stock. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is just tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
- Uncover the skillet and add about 50ml of duck stock. Return to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the broth is absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes. Taste the rice; if it’s still slightly al dente, add the remaining 50ml of duck stock and continue to simmer, stirring, until absorbed and the rice is tender.
- Meanwhile, deep-fry the confit duck leg until crispy. Debone and cut it into cubes.
- Sear the dry-aged duck breast in a hot pan until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a tray and bake in the oven at 180°C for 8 minutes. After baking, glaze with cranberry purée and slice.
Combine and serve:
- Once the rice is tender, remove it from heat and stir in the remaining 20g of butter. Serve the rice in a large serving dish, topped with the cubed duck leg confit and sliced duck breast.
Garnish:
- Sprinkle with dried cranberries and chopped parsley. Serve immediately for a delightful winter meal that brings together the rich flavours of duck and the sweetness of cranberries.
Arroz de Pato is available at O Macanese Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, until January 6, 2025. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS