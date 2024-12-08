Arroz de Pato (Duck Rice)

Arroz de Pato, or Duck Rice, is a cherished dish that showcases the heart of Portuguese cuisine. This hearty one-pot meal combines tender duck with flavourful rice, making it perfect for family gatherings or special occasions.

In this Macau-inspired version, Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre elevates the classic recipe by incorporating elements like Chinese sausage and cranberry purée, adding a delightful twist that reflects the region's unique culinary fusion. The result is a dish that not only warms the body but also tantalises the taste buds with its complex flavours and textures.

Ingredients:

80g Bomba rice

120g dry-aged duck breast

120g confit duck leg

100ml dry white wine

50g butter

100g onion, chopped

50g carrot, diced

50g celery, diced

50g Chinese sausage, sliced

10g dried cranberries

20g cranberry purée

50ml duck demi glaze

400ml duck stock

Preparation:

Sauté the base: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 30g of butter. Add the chopped onion, carrot, celery, and Chinese sausage. Stir occasionally until the vegetables are softened, translucent, and sweet, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Stir in the Bomba rice and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, until the rice is translucent around the edges.

Pour in the dry white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, about 3 to 4 minutes. Then, add the duck demi glaze and 300ml of duck stock. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is just tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Uncover the skillet and add about 50ml of duck stock. Return to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the broth is absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes. Taste the rice; if it’s still slightly al dente, add the remaining 50ml of duck stock and continue to simmer, stirring, until absorbed and the rice is tender.

Meanwhile, deep-fry the confit duck leg until crispy. Debone and cut it into cubes.

Sear the dry-aged duck breast in a hot pan until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a tray and bake in the oven at 180°C for 8 minutes. After baking, glaze with cranberry purée and slice.

Combine and serve:

Once the rice is tender, remove it from heat and stir in the remaining 20g of butter. Serve the rice in a large serving dish, topped with the cubed duck leg confit and sliced duck breast.

Garnish:

Sprinkle with dried cranberries and chopped parsley. Serve immediately for a delightful winter meal that brings together the rich flavours of duck and the sweetness of cranberries.

Arroz de Pato is available at O Macanese Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, until January 6, 2025. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS