Ông Táo's Kitchen

Arroz de Pato (Duck Rice)

December 08, 2024 - 07:11
With Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

Arroz de Pato, or Duck Rice, is a cherished dish that showcases the heart of Portuguese cuisine. This hearty one-pot meal combines tender duck with flavourful rice, making it perfect for family gatherings or special occasions.

In this Macau-inspired version, Executive Sous Chef Trần Văn Toàn from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre elevates the classic recipe by incorporating elements like Chinese sausage and cranberry purée, adding a delightful twist that reflects the region's unique culinary fusion. The result is a dish that not only warms the body but also tantalises the taste buds with its complex flavours and textures.

Ingredients:

  • 80g Bomba rice
  • 120g dry-aged duck breast
  • 120g confit duck leg
  • 100ml dry white wine
  • 50g butter
  • 100g onion, chopped
  • 50g carrot, diced
  • 50g celery, diced
  • 50g Chinese sausage, sliced
  • 10g dried cranberries
  • 20g cranberry purée
  • 50ml duck demi glaze
  • 400ml duck stock
Arroz de Pato

Preparation:

  • Sauté the base: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 30g of butter. Add the chopped onion, carrot, celery, and Chinese sausage. Stir occasionally until the vegetables are softened, translucent, and sweet, about 8 to 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the Bomba rice and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, until the rice is translucent around the edges.
  • Pour in the dry white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, about 3 to 4 minutes. Then, add the duck demi glaze and 300ml of duck stock. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is just tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Uncover the skillet and add about 50ml of duck stock. Return to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the broth is absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes. Taste the rice; if it’s still slightly al dente, add the remaining 50ml of duck stock and continue to simmer, stirring, until absorbed and the rice is tender.
  • Meanwhile, deep-fry the confit duck leg until crispy. Debone and cut it into cubes.
  • Sear the dry-aged duck breast in a hot pan until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a tray and bake in the oven at 180°C for 8 minutes. After baking, glaze with cranberry purée and slice.

Combine and serve:

  • Once the rice is tender, remove it from heat and stir in the remaining 20g of butter. Serve the rice in a large serving dish, topped with the cubed duck leg confit and sliced duck breast.

Garnish:

  • Sprinkle with dried cranberries and chopped parsley. Serve immediately for a delightful winter meal that brings together the rich flavours of duck and the sweetness of cranberries.

Arroz de Pato is available at O Macanese Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, until January 6, 2025. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS

