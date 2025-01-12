Scoop the broccoli, cauliflower, chicken pea, peas, carrots, fresh shiitake mushrooms, and seafood mushrooms into a large bowl. Place the slices of pork paste wrapped by pork skin on top. Pour the boiling broth over the ingredients. Garnish with some sprigs of coriander. Serve hot.

The ‘Dried Pork Skin with Shrimp & Meat Ball Broth’ is among the special Tết dishes that will be served at Pacifica Restaurant in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS