|Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan at the Pan Pacific Hanoi.
Savour the vibrant flavours of Tết (Lunar New Year fesrival) with this delicious broth. Tender shrimp and savoury pork meatballs dance in a fragrant, clear broth, flavoured with dried pork skin and a unique combination of Chinese sausages. This dish represents the spirit of renewal and abundance, bringing warmth and good fortune to the Tết table. Every spoonful is a celebration of texture and flavour, a true Tết treasure.
Ingredients: for 10 people
- Chicken bones: 150g
- Dried shrimp: 100g
- Dried pork skin: 120g
- Dried wood ear mushrooms: 50g
- Fresh shiitake mushrooms: 60g
- Ground pork paste: 100g
- Broccoli: 80g
- Cauliflower: 50g
- Chicken pea: 50g
- Peas: 60g
- Seafood mushrooms: 60g
- Carrots: 60g
- Coriander: 30g
- Chinese sausage: 1
|Dried Pork Skin with Shrimp & Meat Ball Broth
Preparation:
- Simmer the chicken bones in water for 5 hours to create a rich broth. Add the dried shrimp and dried shiitake then continue simmering for 1 hour. Season the broth to taste with salt, fish sauce, or other desired seasoning.
- Blanch the dried pork skin in boiling water with ginger and cooking wine. Boil the pork skin until it is soft and tender.
- Cut half of the pork skin into small rectangular-shaped pieces, and the remaining half will be used for wrapping.
- Soak the wood ear mushrooms in warm water until softened. Finely chop them and some of the fresh shiitake mushrooms. Mix the chopped mushrooms with 50g pork paste. Shape the pork paste mixture into small, bite-sized balls.
- Spread the remaining pork paste on the prepared pork skin, add shiitake mushrooms and Chinese sausage then roll up and steam until it is cooked. Let the roll cool down before slicing them into bite-sized portions.
- Bring the broth to boil. Add broccoli, cauliflower, chicken peas, peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and seafood mushrooms to cook until they are tender.
|A feast of Tết dishes served at Pacifica Restaurant of Pan Pacific Hanoi.
To serve:
- Scoop the broccoli, cauliflower, chicken pea, peas, carrots, fresh shiitake mushrooms, and seafood mushrooms into a large bowl. Place the slices of pork paste wrapped by pork skin on top. Pour the boiling broth over the ingredients. Garnish with some sprigs of coriander. Serve hot.The ‘Dried Pork Skin with Shrimp & Meat Ball Broth’ is among the special Tết dishes that will be served at Pacifica Restaurant in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS