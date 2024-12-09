Bình Dương Culture - Cuisine - Tourism Week 2024 to feature 60 booths

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The upcoming Culture-Cuisine-Tourism Week 2024 in Bình Dương on December 19 is set to to create a vibrant cultural and festive space in the Province.

The Bình Dương Culture-Cuisine-Tourism Week is organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Industry and Trade, the People's Committee [municipal administration] of Thủ Dầu Một City, and related agencies.

The tourism week will promote the image of the province, along with its tourism services, and key industrial and agricultural products to serve local residents and tourists.

Additionally, it provides opportunities for organisations and individuals in the food, industrial, agricultural, and tourism service sectors to meet, interact, showcase speciality products and dishes, and promote their brands to both local and outside visitors.

The event is slated from December 19 to 22 at Thủ Dầu Một Park, with 50 food booths and 10 booths for traditional crafts, and industrial and farming products.

Main activities of the tourism week will take place around food booths displaying, demonstrating, preparing, and selling dishes and beverages; booths introducing and selling traditional handicrafts, and speciality farm produce; as well as culinary demonstration programmes.

The organising committee said it will ensure public order and security, traffic regulation, food safety, media coverage, and organising supplementary cultural and artistic activities to create a lively atmosphere during the event. — VNS