Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Recycled flower bicycles on display at Đà Lạt Flower Festival

December 07, 2024 - 05:04
As part of the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2024, the competition “Bicycles decorated with flowers made of recycled materials” attracted participation from local kindergartens, elementary schools, and junior high schools in Đà Lạt City.

ĐÀ LẬT CITY — The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng's Đà Lạt City recently hosted a competition themed “Bicycles Decorated With Flowers Made of Recycled Materials” as part of the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival in 2024. The event attracted participation from local kindergartens, elementary schools, and junior high schools in the city.

A graceful female teacher wearing a conical hat and traditional 'áo dài' stands beside a purple phoenix flower made of paper. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Dũng
A display of purple phoenix flowers by Hùng Vương Primary School.
The competition draws a large crowd of locals and tourists at Lâm Viên Square, Đà Lạt City. VNA/VNS Photo
A kindergarten teacher in traditional ethnic dress.
After the competition, the creations will be displayed for visitors and locals to admire, and will also participate in a parade and carnival activities.
A flower bicycle featuring hydrangeas and firecracker made from plastic on display during the competition.

Related Stories

Life & Style

Đà Lạt Flower Festival slated for nearly one month

The 10th biennial Đà Lạt Flower Festival is scheduled to run from December 6 to 31 this year with festivities and international music concerts, local authorities said. Besides the usual flower shows, the event will also treat visitors to 12 musical performances with artists from Việt Nam, South Korea, and other countries.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Introducing the Pho-bot

The Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024, held at Thống Nhất Park, celebrates Hà Nội's rich food heritage, with phở recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. Featuring 80 booths, live cooking demos and the innovative 'Digital Phở', the event brings together traditional flavours and modern technology, offering visitors the best of Hà Nội's culinary.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom