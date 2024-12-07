Recycled flower bicycles on display at Đà Lạt Flower Festival

Đà Lạt Flower Festival to welcome more than one million visitors
The Festival "Đà Lạt Flowers - Symphony of Colours" promises to bring unique cultural experiences and enhance the value of the city.
ĐÀ LẬT CITY — The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng's Đà Lạt City recently hosted a competition themed “Bicycles Decorated With Flowers Made of Recycled Materials” as part of the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival in 2024. The event attracted participation from local kindergartens, elementary schools, and junior high schools in the city.
|A graceful female teacher wearing a conical hat and traditional 'áo dài' stands beside a purple phoenix flower made of paper. VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Dũng
|A display of purple phoenix flowers by Hùng Vương Primary School.
|The competition draws a large crowd of locals and tourists at Lâm Viên Square, Đà Lạt City. VNA/VNS Photo
|A kindergarten teacher in traditional ethnic dress.
|After the competition, the creations will be displayed for visitors and locals to admire, and will also participate in a parade and carnival activities.
|A flower bicycle featuring hydrangeas and firecracker made from plastic on display during the competition.