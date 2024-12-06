Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Việt Nam

December 06, 2024 - 15:08
The seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival is underway in Hà Nội, showcasing five romantic films with unique and diverse cultural features from Europe.
The Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Hà Nội from December 5-9. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival is underway in Hà Nội, showcasing five romantic films with unique and diverse cultural features from Europe.

The annual function, organised by the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation, to Việt Nam, aims to introduce the local audience to the culture, society, land, and people of Belgium in general and the Wallonie–Bruxelles region in particular.

The films boast rich and diverse themes revolving around love, namely Retro Therapie, Un Silence, Titina, Quitter La Nuit, and L’Etoile Filante.

They will be screened with both Vietnamese and English subtitles at the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hà Nội from December 5-9. All screenings start at 7:30 pm each day with free admission.— VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Introducing the Pho-bot

The Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024, held at Thống Nhất Park, celebrates Hà Nội's rich food heritage, with phở recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. Featuring 80 booths, live cooking demos and the innovative 'Digital Phở', the event brings together traditional flavours and modern technology, offering visitors the best of Hà Nội's culinary.
Life & Style

An expat’s guide to wedding season

For the uninitiated or freshly landed ‘expats’ who’ve yet to receive their baptism by firewater, here’s a primer on the choreographed chaos you’ve been witnessing, and perhaps, soon participating in.

