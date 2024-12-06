Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival is underway in Hà Nội, showcasing five romantic films with unique and diverse cultural features from Europe.

The annual function, organised by the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation, to Việt Nam, aims to introduce the local audience to the culture, society, land, and people of Belgium in general and the Wallonie–Bruxelles region in particular.

The films boast rich and diverse themes revolving around love, namely Retro Therapie, Un Silence, Titina, Quitter La Nuit, and L’Etoile Filante.

They will be screened with both Vietnamese and English subtitles at the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hà Nội from December 5-9. All screenings start at 7:30 pm each day with free admission.— VNA/VNS