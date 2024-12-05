Cultural exchange helps boost Đà Lạt - RoK's Chuncheon relationship

LÂM ĐỒNG — A cultural and art exchange between Lâm Đồng Province's Đà Lạt City and Chuncheon city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gangwon Province took place in the Vietnamese Central Highlands locality on December 4.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Đà Lạt City People's Committee Đặng Quang Tú highlighted that the event was part of activities to mark the 5th anniversary of the twinning relationship between the two localities and in response to the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival from December 5-31.

He went on to say that through the exchange, residents and visitors of Đà Lạt could have a better understanding of Korean culture and people. Similarly, Koreans would gain more insight into Vietnamese culture as well as local residents.

Rhee Kang Kyun, President of the Chuncheon city Sports Association, affirmed that this event is expected to deepen the cultural and friendship ties between the two nations. He noted that Chuncheon and Đà Lạt will continue fostering their friendship, contributing to the broader cooperation between the RoK and Việt Nam.

The exchange featured captivating performances from both cities, including those by the Chuncheon City Art Troupe, 212 Nation Dance Group, the Vovinam club of Đà Lạt, and local kindergarten teachers

Participants showcased a variety of traditional and modern musical performances, martial arts demonstrations like Taekwondo and Vovinam, and interactive exchanges with the audience.

A highlight of the night was a performance by Black dance group, presenting popular K-pop songs beloved by the youth. The group consist of talented students who have won numerous street dance and performance competitions across the RoK.

On the occasion, Chuncheon representatives presented gifts, including computers, books, and school supplies worth 10 million KRW (US$7,069), to a local elementary school library.

Also on December 4, a painting exhibition opened in Đà Lạt City, displaying 100 works by children from both cities.

Đà Lạt and Chuncheon established a friendly relationship in 2016 and a twinning relationship in 2019. Since then, the two cities have held many effective exchanges and cooperation activities. — VNA/VNS