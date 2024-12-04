Steam rises over bowls of Vietnamese Phở in new Sydney restaurant

HÀ NỘI — Phở, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, has transcended its traditional roots and won hearts worldwide, with its latest milestone being the opening of Phở Hà Nội 1979 restaurant in the heart of Sydney, Australia.

On opening day on December 2, the restaurant saw customers line up eagerly to try the dish, which they described as a symphony of flavours.

The soul of phở lies in its broth, prepared using traditional techniques that involve a slow-cooking process. A complete phở bowl is distinguished by the addition of chopped green onions and an array of complementary herbs.

Manager of the restaurant Tommy Lê said Phở Hà Nội 1979 not only serves food but also bridges cultural experiences, offering a taste of Việt Nam to both Vietnamese expats and Australian people.

Present at the restaurant on the opening day, Nguyễn Trọng Thìn, a phở master with 40 years of experience, praised the younger Vietnamese generation's creativity, determination, as well as their national pride and dedication to promoting the Vietnamese cuisine internationally.

Henry Nguyễn, a Vietnamese-Australian businessman, expressed deep emotional resonance with the dish, saying beyond the brilliant taste, it brought the essence of the homeland in every spoonful.

The restaurant's appeal extended beyond the Vietnamese community as foreigners were enthusiastic about and impressed by the dish. They said they had a wonderful experience there and will bring their families to enjoy Vietnamese phở.

Phở has become more than a dish — it has been part of the nation’s soul. Phở has had its name defined in renowned dictionaries and has been present in more than 50 countries across the globe.

In Australia, many locals have become familiar with the term Pho and seen it as a priority at parties due to its delicious taste. — VNA/VNS