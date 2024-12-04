Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Steam rises over bowls of Vietnamese Phở in new Sydney restaurant

December 04, 2024 - 13:18
Phở, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, has transcended its traditional roots and won hearts worldwide, with its latest milestone being the opening of Phở Hà Nội 1979 restaurant in the heart of Sydney, Australia, on December 2.
Phở Hà Nội 1979 restaurant opens in the heart of Sydney, Australia, on December 2. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Phở, the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup, has transcended its traditional roots and won hearts worldwide, with its latest milestone being the opening of Phở Hà Nội 1979 restaurant in the heart of Sydney, Australia.

On opening day on December 2, the restaurant saw customers line up eagerly to try the dish, which they described as a symphony of flavours.

The soul of phở lies in its broth, prepared using traditional techniques that involve a slow-cooking process. A complete phở bowl is distinguished by the addition of chopped green onions and an array of complementary herbs.

Manager of the restaurant Tommy Lê said Phở Hà Nội 1979 not only serves food but also bridges cultural experiences, offering a taste of Việt Nam to both Vietnamese expats and Australian people.

Present at the restaurant on the opening day, Nguyễn Trọng Thìn, a phở master with 40 years of experience, praised the younger Vietnamese generation's creativity, determination, as well as their national pride and dedication to promoting the Vietnamese cuisine internationally.

Henry Nguyễn, a Vietnamese-Australian businessman, expressed deep emotional resonance with the dish, saying beyond the brilliant taste, it brought the essence of the homeland in every spoonful.

The restaurant's appeal extended beyond the Vietnamese community as foreigners were enthusiastic about and impressed by the dish. They said they had a wonderful experience there and will bring their families to enjoy Vietnamese phở.

Phở has become more than a dish — it has been part of the nation’s soul. Phở has had its name defined in renowned dictionaries and has been present in more than 50 countries across the globe.

In Australia, many locals have become familiar with the term Pho and seen it as a priority at parties due to its delicious taste. — VNA/VNS

pho

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam, RoK expand tourism cooperation

The Asia Tourism Development Institute (ATI) and the Korea Tourism Management Association have organised a conference in Hà Nội to promote tourism, trade, and education cooperation between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom