Hội An celebrates the world heritage recognition anniversary

HỘI AN — A series of musical and art performances will be staged this week in the Old Quarter of the town in celebration of the 25th anniversary of UNESCO recognition of Hội An Ancient Town as a World Cultural Heritage Site.

The city’s information and sports centre said the Music Exchange Programme, Street Melody, will be performed from 7pm to 9pm on stage near the Japanese Bridge at 106 Bạch Đằng street, Kazik Garden, 138 Trần Phú and Rest stop at 31 Nguyễn Thái Học Street.

There will be an inauguration ceremony of the indigenous product museum at 57 Trần Phú Street on December 4 to celebrate its heritage recognition.

The town will also host a contest of folk singing of the 400 year old Bài Chòi art (the half-game, or a deck of cards) and half-theatre art, or bamboo huts performance) – awarded an item of world intangible cultural heritage seven years ago – on December 4-6 at the Bà Mụ Pagoda in Hai Bà Trưng Street.

UNESCO recognition has been awarded in nine coastal provinces Quảng Bình to Khánh Hòa – where the programme oriented the practice of heritage in communities.

Last year, Hội An became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Most recently Trà Quế vegetable village won an award as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024 at a UN Tourism vote in Colombia, beating 260 other candidates from 60 countries and territories. VNS