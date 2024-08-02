Hội An coracle ride among world's best experiences

HÀ NỘI Tripadvisor, the renowned travel review platform, has unveiled its list of the 25 most exciting boat tour experiences worldwide for 2024, including the basket boat, or coracle, tour in the Cẩm Thanh nipa palm swamps in Hội An Ancient Town in the central province of Quảng Nam.

The basket boat tour in Hội An has been ranked 19th among the top most captivating boat tours for travellers worldwide in 2024. This ranking was announced within the annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Things to award framework, based on ratings and feedback collected from the global user community over a 12-month period.

The experience enable tourists to immerse themselves in the fresh, serene atmosphere of the countryside, far away from the bustling and chaotic urban areas. The small round bamboo boats gently ferry the visitors across the waters, navigating through the lush, verdant coconut palm groves.

Along the way, they can listen to the fascinating historical stories shared by the local people. In addition, visitors also have the opportunity to witness traditional activities such as basket boat dancing, net casting, boat racing and the crafting of pina palm leaf products, as well as enjoy the indigenous folk songs. The price for the basket boat tour experience starts from just US$20 per person.

Tourist Hayley from Australia commented on Tripadvisor: “Amazing experience!! So much fun!!! The spinning of the boat is absolutely amazing, so much talent and catching the small crabs is fun. The palm trees are gorgeous and provide an amazing backdrop for your photos!! Highly recommend to anyone visiting Hội An!”

Việt Nam also has another sailing tour among Tripadvisor's top 25 most exciting water-based experiences for travellers in 2024 – Lan Hạ-Hạ Long Bay-Đầu Bê Island in less touristy areas.

Tripadvisor described the two-day one-night cruise from Cát Bà as allowing travellers to explore numerous serene destinations with crystal clear waters, stunning limestone cliffs and fine white sand beaches.

This small-group package, with breakfast, dinner and two lunches included, starts in the morning of day one and finishes in the middle of the afternoon of day two. Tourists will visit a floating fishing village, Dark Cave, Bright Cave and Đầu Bê Island along with kayaking through Ba Hầm Lake.

The price for this package is about $161 per person, which includes all services and meals. VNS