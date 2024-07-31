One thousand soldiers help make a special musical film about Trường Sa

HÀ NỘI The Arts Department of Việt Nam Television has released the musical Trường Sa - Bến bờ trong nhau (Trường Sa - A Shore in Each Other) showcasing previously unseen footage of the Trường Sa Archipelago.

The musical film portrays the love and pride of soldiers when assigned to protect the Motherland's territory, along with a touching story about the sacrifices of the military and their loved ones.

Eight well-known songs with fresh arrangements are used in the film, each one reflecting the emotions and perspectives of naval soldiers and their families at different points in time.

The first phase includes three songs named Gửi cánh chim biển (Send the Wings of a Seabird), Tình anh (My Love) and Mẹ kể con nghe (Mom, tell me), recreating the daily life, love and simple desires of a navy soldier.

The two songs performed in the second part are Nơi ấy là Trường Sa (That Place Is Trường Sa) and Ngọn nến tri ân (Candle of Gratitude), featuring scenes of the Việt Nam People's Army and the Việt Nam People's Navy modern forces, complete with weapons, gunboats, missiles, and submarines.

Part three contains three songs Đảo xa Tổ quốc (Far Islands of the Motherland), Bâng khuâng Trường Sa (Wanging Trường Sa) and the medley Tình biển - Chào Trường Sa (Sea Love - Hello Trường Sa) with bright, proud musical features.

The end of the film recreates the emotional memorial ceremony for the Gạc Ma Battle.

The musical features Meritorious Artist Khánh Hòa and a cast of famous artists.

The Việt Nam People's Navy supports aircraft and ships, as well as about 1,000 soldiers from many units who helped the film crew complete their mission.

Rear Admiral Phạm Văn Luyện, deputy director of the Political Deparment of the Việt Nam People's Navy, said that the musical film is a cultural creation with profound humanistic values ​​about love for the country and islands of the homeland.

"The film conveys to the audience the message of patriotic traditions, the spirit of solidarity and the dedication of our ancestors' generations. Through the songs and shots in the film, we hope that the audience will feel the sacredness and noble responsibility of sovereignty over the sea and the Trường Sa Archipelago," he said.

Journalist Trần Hồng Hà, deputy head of the Arts Department of Việt Nam Television, said that this is the largest project of its kind from the department.

Several sequences were filmed in a variety of locations during the month-long filming, including the mainland, the military zone, the bay, the ocean and some islands in the Trường Sa Archipelago.

The musical will be shown at 14.10 on August 4 on VTV1 channel. VNS